PLYMOUTH Argyle picked up a point at fellow strugglers Queens Park Rangers with a 0-0 draw, despite being down to 10 players for 65 minutes following the sending off of defender Dan Scarr.
The Pilgrims began impressively and had four good goalscoring chances in the opening 15 minutes before Scarr was red-carded for a reckless challenge on Ilias Chair.
Rangers were dominant from that point as Chris Willock's cross struck the post just before half-time, but Argyle defended well in the second half and restricted their hosts to limited chances.
Argyle manager Steven Schumacher told BBC Radio Devon: "The only frustrating thing is that it's not a win, because for the first 15 or 20 minutes of that game we were outstanding.
"We created two or three really great moments and we should have scored, so we should have been hanging on with a 1-0 win rather than just a 0-0 draw.
"But under the circumstances it's a good point and we're really proud of the lads' efforts.
"I think the way we've played away from home we've been really good, we played some really good stuff but haven't had the results that we've probably deserved. Tonight I'm pleased with a point but I'm gutted we're not going home with three."