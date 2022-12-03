Plymouth Argyle manager Steven Schumacher did not pull any punches after his side suffered their first home defeat of the season, going down 2-0 to Port Vale on Friday night.
The Pilgrims fell to two second-half goals from James Wilson in front of a bumper crowd of 15,633 fans, in a game where Ryan Hardie clipped the top of the crossbar and fellow striker Niall Ennis hit a post.
“We didn’t deserve anything from the game,” Schumacher told pafc.co.uk. “There are no excuses. Port Vale were the better team throughout the whole game. They started better than us and had a little bit more hunger and desire than we did.
“I’m disappointed. It hurts when you lose any game. When you haven’t lost for so long, then you forget how this feels.
“It wasn’t quite us. We conceded two poor goals and have been punished for it.”
Vale boss Darrell Clarke commented: “The boys were outstanding; to come here against a side that has won nine consecutive league games here and defend the way we defended and show quality when we needed to made for a great team performance.
“It was a good spectacle, two teams having a right good go, that is what I saw out there and we came out winners.”