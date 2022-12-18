Plymouth Argyle returned to the top of League One with a 2-1 home win over bottom side Morecambe – their first win in five league matches.
The Pilgrims should have led at half-time but Morecambe goalkeeper Connor Ripley dived to his left to save Morgan Whittaker's 42nd-minute penalty.
As has happened so often this season with Argyle, the game changed with the introduction of players off the substitutes' bench.
Niall Ennis was rewarded for a hard-working display with the opening goal after 70 minutes when he clipped the ball home at the near post after a fine cross from substitute Ryan Hardie.
The latter went close to making it 2-0 with 13 minutes remaining but his deft touch to beat Ripley, after a cross from another substitute Sam Cosgrove, drifted just past the far post.
However, Cosgrove did get Argyle's second in the 84th minute when he tucked the ball away from 12 yards after Joe Edwards' excellent pass.
It turned out to be a vital goal as former Pilgrim Anthony O'Connor cut in from the right to hammer the ball past home goalkeeper Michael Cooper in the first minute of stoppage time.
A crucial victory for the Pilgrims, but more disappointment for former Argyle boss Derek Adams and his Morecambe side.