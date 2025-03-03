LISKEARD AFC closed the gap on South West Peninsula League leaders Newquay to three points on Saturday with their second successive unconvincing 1-0 win.
Cam Patterson’s close range finish in the 41st minute proved to be enough for the Blues, who showed again the value of clean sheets when not performing at their best, as they had done at Sticker seven days earlier.
So the top two now have seven games left each until the end of the season, with a crucial meeting between the teams looming at Lux Park on Saturday week, March 15.
Liskeard are likely to need to win that one, with an inferior goal difference on top of the three-point deficit, but they will need to perform a whole lot better than they did on Saturday.
Managers often talk about momentum but it was strangely lacking from Darren Gilbert’s side as their subdued start turned into a much better first half for a young Truro side than an experienced home line-up.
Indeed the visitors had the first opportunity after 15 minutes when what looked like a speculative cross from the left by Rhys Simmonds was spilled by keeper Luke Gwillam and the ball spun behind him and hit a post.
And it took a superb block from Liskeard central defender Matt Outtram in the 33rd minute to prevent Liam Higgins from breaking the deadlock after his initial effort had been half cleared inside the six yard box.
Unfortunately the lively Higgins picked up an injury in that move and had to be substituted soon after, but Truro’s next attack saw a superb delivery by his replacement, Ben Shaw, flash across the six yard box.
Against the run of play Liskeard swept ahead four minutes before the break when a corner picked out Patterson at the far post. His first effort was blocked on the line but with his second flick he made it 1-0.
Within a minute it was close to being 2-0 when James Lorenz, from his wide right role, took on his full back and smashed a 20 yard shot against the outside of the post with keeper Morgan Jones beaten.
But Truro hit back immediately and only a superb finger-tip save from Gwillam prevented Owen Rosevear equalising just before half-time.
Whatever was said at half-time in the home dressing room had an immediate effect as they carved out three excellent opportunities in the first nine minutes.
Max Gilbert’s 47th minute piledriver whistled inches over the bar and then the unmarked Lorenz fired a right foot volley well wide after Will Gilbert had picked him out with one of the best passes of the game.
But the clearest chance fell to recent signing Luke Cloke, a prolific striker who on this occasion managed to lift a close range header over the bar after Jones had reacted brilliantly to keep out his first effort.
Strangely, after such an encouraging 15 minutes, Liskeard went back into their shells and in a bid to freshen things up they made three changes midway through the half, bringing on Dan Jennings, Jarrad Wood and Darren Hicks for Cloke, Will Gilbert and Scott Sanders.
Wood immediately took control of midfield and his understanding with Macauley Thorp and Lorenz, developed over many years, was clear to see, but the Blues huffed and puffed their way to the final whistle.
Liskeard: L Gwillam, J McCabe, B Collins, M Outtram, S Sanders (D Hicks 67), M Thorp, W Gilbert (J Wood 67), J Lorenz, L Cloke (D Jennings 67), M Gilbert, C Patterson (H Bell 86).
Goal: C Patterson (41 minutes).
Truro: M Jones, E Fabby, L Turpin, M Davies (H Richards 66), T Burt (J Rutherford 51), L Hilling, L Higgins (B Shaw 34), O Rosevear, R Wearne (R Chant 72), A Flack (G Turpin 56), R Simmonds.
Referee: S Edge.
Man of the Match: James Lorenz.