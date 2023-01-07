Plymouth Argyle have bolstered their midfield ranks with the signing of dynamic midfielder Jay Matete from Sky Bet Championship side Sunderland on loan until the end of the season.
The 21-year-old becomes the fourth addition to the Argyle squad in just the sixth day of the January transfer window, adding strength in depth as the Pilgrims hunt a return to the second tier of English football for the first time since 2010.
Argyle manager Steven Schumacher told www.pafc.co.uk: “I am delighted that Jay has agreed to join us at Plymouth Argyle. He is another young, talented and hungry player added to the squad that will strengthen our chances to stay at the top end of this division.
“Jay’s performance data from last season was outstanding, which led Sunderland to pay a big fee and take him from Fleetwood Town. He then gained invaluable experience of competing at the top of end of League One to eventually gain a promotion to the Championship.
“We hope that Jay can bring his quality to Argyle and add some extra bite and aggressiveness to our midfield area."