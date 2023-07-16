KERNOW FA reached the CONIFA World Football Cup Finals in northern Iraq next year after winning their qualifier 2-1 against FA Sapmi at Falmouth's Bickland Park this afternoon.
A crowd of around 250 turned up to see a strong Cornish side secure their trip to Kurdistan in 2024.
They were relatively untroubled as they went 2-0 up with goals from Liskeard Athletic duo Max Gilbert after 31 minutes and Dan Jennings with a 79th-minute penalty.
But the second goal seemed to wake Scandinavian-based Sapmi up, and in the third minute of injury time, their skipper Tor Martin Mienna dinked the ball into the far corner of the net after a defensive mistake.
It set up a tense finale, and there were one or two further alarms for Kernow, but they hung on for a well-deserved victory.
The Conifa World Cup involves regions from all over the world that are not recognised as nations. There is no date for the 2024 tournament as yet.
