ON-LOAN defender Nikola Katic insists he will ‘give everything’ as he looks to help Plymouth Argyle avoid relegation out of the Sky Bet Championship this season.
The no-nonsense defender has a contract with the Pilgrims until the end of the season and has been mightily impressive since his arrival in January from Swiss Super League club, FC Zurich.
A formidable force at the heart of the Argyle defence, Katic is expected to shake off concerns over a hamstring injury sustained during Saturday’s 2-1 win over Norwich City to line up for Argyle in tonight’s clash away to Swansea City.
In another ‘must-win’ encounter for the Pilgrims, they know a victory in the Principality will further aid their quest to move themselves out of the division’s drop-zone.
Saturday’s success means they are now just four points adrift of safety with just six league games remaining.
Although it’s unknown whether Katic will look to remain at Home Park following the conclusion of his loan, the 28-year-old Bosnian says he is fully focused on the task ahead.
“I’m a professional and this club is paying me,” he said. “I’m part of Argyle until the end of the season, so my job is to give everything. It doesn’t matter what will be in the future - for now my aim is to finish this season in the best possible way, and to try and help the team.
“In this stage of the season and in the situation that we are in, every win is a massive boost. Especially winning against Norwich, I would say one of the best teams in the league. It was a big step for us in the fight against relegation and we have to build on that in the future games.”
Argyle’s last two away performances have seen them win at Portsmouth and draw with Watford, results Katic says have been important in helping maintain belief amongst the squad that they can stave off relegation.
“It has been good the last two away games,” he added. “We have to build on these games. We know what we have to do, we analyse with the manager, with the staff. It’s a must-win game for us so we will go there, be ready and try to get three points.
“Swansea are a good team. Obviously playing at home is always an advantage, but we definitely have a chance. We know our strength, we have confidence from the last game against Norwich, and also the point from Watford, so we will be ready and, hopefully, we can do a job.”