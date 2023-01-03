The SWPL have confirmed the withdrawal of Newquay-based Godolphin Atlantic from the Premier West division.
In a statement, the league said: "The league board were saddened to receive notification from Godolphin Atlantic today that they have disbanded their last remaining team, the Premier West side (they had already withdrawn their Reserves earlier in the season).
"The club cites issues with finance and volunteers. The league board recognise these are difficult times for clubs with the rising costs and are sorry to see the club go."
Godolphin chairman Tania Semmens said: "On behalf of GAFC we as a committee have disbanded the club with immediate effect.
"We will no longer be playing in the SWPL this season.
"We would like to thank everyone involved past and present, managers players and supporters."