FORMER Plymouth Argyle midfielder Conor Grant will join League One side Port Vale on July 1, subject to approval from the EFL and the FA.
Grant is a product of the Everton Academy and signed his first professional contract with the club at the age of 18.
During his time with a Goodison Park, he had loan spells with Doncaster Rovers, Ipswich Town and Crewe Alexandra, making more than 80 appearances across the Championship, League One, League Two and the Scottish Premiership before making a permanent move to Plymouth in June 2018.
The 28-year-old made 137 appearances for the Pilgrims across five seasons before being released by the Championship newcomers at the end of last season.
Vale manager Andy Crosby said: "We’re looking forward to working with Conor and welcoming him to the club.
“He has great technical ability and is more than comfortable going forward with and without the ball at his feet, he has the knowledge of this league that will add further experience to our group.
“Off the pitch, he is another driven, highly-motivated person that has been part of a successful environment and hopefully, he can add that to our squad.”
Director of football David Flitcroft said: “Conor is a player that has great experience and understands what is needed to perform in the league.
"He has been in and around an outstanding environment at Plymouth, where development and winning were two ingredients that helped them to grow on and off the pitch during his five-year stay.
“Once we knew there was the possibility of getting a player of Conor’s calibre to Vale Park, we worked tirelessly to ensure he became one of us.
“He is another player that I believe will benefit from working under the guidance of Andy and his support team and I look forward to seeing him in our midfield.”