TRURO City's Vanarama National League South match at home to Dartford last night was called off an hour before kick-off due to a frozen pitch.
The match seemed all set to go ahead, but the match officials were worried about a small section of the pitch that was still frozen.
Truro issued a statement on X last night, saying: "Further to the match this evening being postponed, the club wish to clarify that the decision to call the game off was taken by the match officials after serious deliberation. City were ready to play."
It was a decision that provoked a very angry response on social media, some of it from Dartford supporters who had made the long journey down from Kent.
Dartford posted a sarcastic comment on their official X account, saying: "A massive thank you to all that travelled down to support us. "We look forward to seeing you all in Bath (on Saturday) where hopefully they can tell whether a pitch is frozen or not."