THE draw for the quarter-finals and semi-finals of the Launceston Cup were made last week.
Two of the ties – Dobwalls Reserves against Halwill – and Calstock v Boscastle will be played on Sunday, March 16, with Pensilva against holders Holsworthy Reserves and Launceston Development’s home clash with Kilkhampton following seven days later.
There’s a tasty local derby in prospect if Holsworthy and Kilkhampton do get through with the Magpies the hosts if they are successful.
Dobwalls or Halwill will have home advantage in the other semi-final.
Any tie level after the 90 minutes will go straight to penalties, while clubs are reminded about the eligibility of players.
Players can play up to four games at Step Seven or above, but after five games they are then ineligible unless 28 days have elapsed.
The quarter-finals look fairly well matched with the exception of Launceston Development, newcomers to Division Four East of the St Piran League, tackling Kilkhampton who are aiming for promotion from Division One East.
Holsworthy face an awkward test at Pensilva who are particularly tough to beat on their own patch, while in-form Boscastle, who play in Division One East, start as favourites against a Calstock side in the league below.
Arguably the most intriguing tie is at Dobwalls as the Division Two East leaders welcome Halwill, top of the tree in Division Three of the Devon and Exeter League.
Halwill have plenty of players who have played at a much better level but Lantoom Park isn’t an easy ground to go at it and win.
Halwill were beaten 3-1 at Alphington Reserves on Saturday despite Luke Potter scoring, although before that they had racked up two away wins – 2-1 at Sidmouth Town Thirds and 4-1 at Uffculme.
Luke Potter and Sam Down notched at Sidmouth with Potter once again, Jason Winser and subs Tyla Cisneros (2) on the scoresheet.