PLYMOUTH Argyle director of football Neil Dewsnip was full of praise for Watford goalkeeper Ben Hamer after the Pilgrims were held to a 3-3 draw by the Hornets in a thrilling Championship game at Home Park yesterday.
Hamer saved a Finn Azaz free-kick and a stoppage-time Morgan Whittaker effort to earn the visitors a point in a contest that saw Argyle have 29 shots to Watford's 18.
Edo Kayembe gave the Hornets an early lead, but Azaz's superb volley levelled the scores soon after, and he then set up Whittaker to blast the Pilgrims ahead before Ismael Kone's superb effort made it 2-2, only for Ryan Hardie to get a third for Argyle.
Ryan Andrews made it 3-3 in the second half, and that was how it stayed, thanks to Hamer.
"It was a really, really exciting game of football, two very attack-minded teams," said Dewsnip.
"It was quite open, a little bit too open at times for my liking, but incredibly exciting and I'm sure the fans have enjoyed every second.
"I thought that we did enough, particularly towards the end - the goalkeeper has made two incredible saves. Morgan Whittaker's just said to me 'I can't hit the ball any harder than that'.
"They're two top-class saves to stop us winning the game."
Watford head coach Valerien Ismael commented: "As a manager you're not happy when you concede three goals, but I'm pleased because we scored three goals and we should have scored more.
"Attacking-wise we played well, a very strong away game attacking-wise. Defensively I think that we should do better.
"We were more on the back foot rather than the front foot and we got caught two or three times, but otherwise great mentality, great spirit, especially in the second half.
"There was more control and we created a lot of chances, and at the end it was just a case of tiredness and fatigue for the players, the fourth game in nine days and you feel it in the legs."