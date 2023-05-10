GOALKEEPER Michael Cooper won the Plymouth Argyle Supporters' Player of the Season for a second year running at the club's awards night at Home Park last night.
Cooper missed the run-in to promotion with injury, but such was his impact during the early part of the season that he came top of the voting from the Pilgrims' fans.
He was also named in the Sky Bet League One Team of the Season.
Cooper played 31 games this season, 29 of them in Sky Bet League One, with his final game coming on February 4 at Sheffield Wednesday, where he suffered a season-ending knee injury.
Bali Mumba was named the Supporters' Young Player of the Year after an equally impressive campaign, and also picked up the Players' Player of the Year accolade.
He was the Young Player of the Month for September, across the whole of the EFL, and was named in the Sky Bet League One Team of the Season, also scooping the division's Young Player of the Season award.
The 21-year-old wing-back, who joined on a season-long loan from Norwich City last summer, played 47 times, scoring six goals.
The Manager's Award went to Sam Morcom; Moment of the Season was winning promotion to the Championship; Ryan Hardie won the Golden Boot for the second successive season, with his 17 goals taking his Argyle tally to 49; while Goal of the Season went to Niall Ennis for his spectacular overhead kick against Bristol Rovers last month.
The Breakthrough Prospect award went to Jack Endacott, a left wing-back who has been a key member of the Under-18s side, and who made his first-team debut when starting Argyle’s Carabao Cup tie against Peterborough United in August.
He played in the first six of the Pilgrims’ Papa Johns Trophy fixtures, as well as making his league debut when coming on as a substitute against Milton Keynes Dons in January.
The awards for the Argyle Women's team were also handed out on the night. and Zoe Cunningham was the star of the show by picking up three awards after scoring six goals in 24 matches for the Greens whilst captaining the team to safety in the FA Women's National League, and to the FA Women's National League Cup quarter-final and the Click Hub Devon Women's Premier Cup Final.
She was named Supporters' Player of the Year, collected the Women’s Goal of the Season award for her superb strike against Milton Keynes Dons in the final game of the season., and also the Jack Leslie Respect Award.
Goalkeeper Jasmine Read was a double winner, with the Supporters' Young Player of the Year honour after keeping six clean sheets this season and saving three crucial penalties across the FA Women's National League Campaign – a 100% record from the spot – and the Community Player of the Season, taking part in events such as the women's team’s first-ever Christmas Cracker Roadshow and the club's Christmas visit to Derriford Hospital's Children's Ward, where they stopped by to donate gifts and raise spirits.
Kayley Lane also picked up two pieces of silverware, with the Manager's Award and the Players' Player of the Season Award. She was nominated for Player of the Month five times during the campaign, winning the award in September. She joined Argyle in 2014/15, and is just short of 150 games for the club.
The Women's Golden Boot winner was Charlotte Whitmore, who scored 13 times following her transfer from St Austell.