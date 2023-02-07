Plymouth Argyle have confirmed that highly rated goalkeeper Michael Cooper will miss the remainder of the season.
The Greens’ Player of the Season for 2021/22 suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament injury during the Greens’ Sky Bet League One defeat at Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.
The 23-year-old Pilgrims’ Academy graduate will undergo further scans this week before visiting a specialist in London.
Cooper has been enjoying an excellent season for the Pilgrims and he will now be replaced by Callum Burton.
A club statement said: "We will pursue the best possible medical support and recovery assistance for Michael, and we are in no doubt that he will return stronger."
Cooper tweeted: "That's me for now, time for the boys to keep doing what they're doing. I'm gutted but the road to recovery starts now."