MIDDLESBROUGH are believed to be closing in on the signing of Plymouth Argyle's on-loan forward Finn Azaz.
Boro seemset to pay his parent club Aston Villa £2.5 million for the services of the 23-year-old.
Azaz has been recalled by Villa from his loan stint at Argyle, for whom he has impressed this season with seven goals and five assists.
Villa signed West Brom youth academy graduate Azaz in 2021, but he never made a senior appearance for the club and has spent two-and-a-half seasons on multiple loan deals.
He was with Newport County in League Two in the 2021-22 campaign before helping Plymouth win promotion from League One last season as he netted eight goals in 34 league appearances.
Southampton have also been linked with a move for Azaz, whose departure is a big blow for the Pilgrims, who are still seeking a managerial replacement for Steven Schumacher.