By Gareth Davies
BOSS John Askey’s frustration after Truro City’s 0-0 draw away to 10-man Chelmsford in Vanarama National League South was not directed at his players or their performance.
After Arthur Penney saw red for the Clarets three minutes into the second stanza, for a professional foul on Jaze Kabia, a combination of pitch conditions, decisions of referee Matthew Norton and inspired home custodian Ted Collins, ensured City’s powder remained dry.
A win for Dorking pushes the Tinners down the standings a place to third, ahead of Truro’s next fixture, which is away to leaders Worthing on Saturday.
“There is no frustration with the players or the way we played, more what we had to deal with,” Askey said at full-time. “It is the conditions again as the pitch has been left, hasn’t been watered and it is bone hard and bumpy. With the wind blowing, it became very difficult to play and our afternoon was compounded when a couple of decisions didn’t go for us.
“The referee had no choice to send their player off because it was either a penalty or a foul outside the box. I’m not sure which one it was, but once he ruled a foul outside the box, he had no choice.
“We didn’t get a single thing (from the referee) after that as we should have had two penalties in the second half. Their goalkeeper makes a couple of good saves, but we perhaps should have hit the back of the net.
“We have got a draw and we will go to Worthing, like we always knew we would, needing three points and if we get them, we could be top come 5pm next Saturday. Everyone is looking forward to Worthing and it remains tight at the top.”