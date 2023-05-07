PLYMOUTH Argyle were crowned League One champions after coming from behind to win at Port Vale on the final day of the season.
James Plant gave Vale a third-minute lead, but midfielder Adam Randell drew Argyle level with a low right-footed shot into the bottom corner from the edge of the box before Joe Edwards fired the Pilgrims ahead four minutes later.
Substitute Finn Azaz made sure the title would head to Devon when his right-footed shot from the edge of the box nestled in the top corner.
The win meant Argyle ended the season on 101 points, three clear of Ipswich Town, who drew 2-2 at Fleetwood Town, to clinch a return to the Championship for the first time since 2013.
"This means the world to us," Argyle manager Steven Schumacher told BBC Radio Devon.
"We've fought so hard week in, week out, since the last day of last season when we just fell short of the play-offs.
"The work got going straight away – the next week we were onto it and we felt we could mount another challenge.
"Everybody to a man, all the staff, all the players, everybody, has given everything that they've got and we've managed to become champions, and we deserve it."
Schumacher added: "The game was a good game, credit to Port Vale, I thought they had a great spirit and played the game the right way.
"They scored a great goal and then we came from behind once again.
"The lads showed brilliant character and loads of quality to go and win the game."