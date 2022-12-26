Plymouth Argyle's Papa Johns Trophy quarter-final tie at Bristol Rovers will be played on Tuesday, January 10, with a 7.45pm kick off.
Argyle booked a spot in the last eight of the competition - now just two wins away from a trip to Wembley - with a stunning come-from-behind 3-2 victory against AFC WImbledon in the Round of 16.
The two sides met in the group stage of the competition, with Argyle securing a bonus point for winning a penalty shoot-out after a 1-1 draw at Home Park.
Since the group stage, Rovers have beaten Colchester United and Milton Keynes Dons to reach the quarter-finals.
Ticket details will be confirmed in due course.
Meanwhile, Argyle's home League One match against Wycombe Wanderers on Thursday night (7.45pm) is now sold out.