PLYMOUTH Argyle have reportedly turned down a bid from Italian giants Lazio to sign top scorer Morgan Whittaker.
The 23-year-old has been attracting much interest after scoring 16 goals so far this season, with 15 in the Championship, having joined the club in a record £1 million transfer from Swansea City in July.
Argyle director of football Neil Dewsnip has confirmed that the Pilgrims received an offer last night, and that it was discussed internally and with the player's representatives, and that the offer was immediately rejected.
Argyle insist Whittaker is not for sale, but with the transfer window closing on Thursday, it remains to be seen if any further offers are forthcoming from Serie A side Lazio or elsewhere.