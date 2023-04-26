PLYMOUTH Argyle are one win away from securing a place in the Championship for the first time in 13 years after their 2-0 victory over Bristol Rovers at a sold out Home Park last night.
The win means Argyle are now five points ahead of third-placed Sheffield Wednesday and need just two points from their final two matches to go up.
A win at home to Burton Albion on Saturday or at Port Vale on the final day of the season will guarantee them promotion.
Rovers had Antony Evans sent off after 26 minutes for a second yellow card as the Pilgrims created five excellent chances in the first half without taking any of them.
But it took only five minutes after the interval for Argyle to make the breakthrough as Niall Ennis controlled James Wilson's floated ball into the box with his chest before unleashing an overhead kick into the bottom corner.
Macauley Gillesphey headed in the second soon after as Argyle continued to exert total control in the game as Rovers failed to muster a single shot on target.
Argyle boss Steven Schumacher told BBC Radio Devon: "I'm really pleased that we won the game, that was the objective before it.
"I felt for the first 25 minutes it was a very good game, I thought the two teams looked sharp.
"We continued to try and pass the ball, we created loads of chances in the first half, we just didn't manage to stick one away or make the right pass.
"At half-time we said, 'Let's try and keep the game flowing, don't let it stop too much if we can, don't make too many fouls, and when we get an opportunity can someone show a bit of quality to take it,' and my God didn't Niall Ennis show some quality for that goal.
"We know that there's still work to do, we know that we're not over the line yet, we need one more win, and if we can get that at home on Saturday we can all go away and have the best summer ever."