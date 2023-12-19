PLYMOUTH Argyle boss Steven Schumacher could be named as the new manager of Championship rivals Stoke City later today.
The Potteries club are believed to be in talks with the Pilgrims over prising away 39-year-old Schumacher to replace the recently sacked Alex Neil.
It would be a huge blow to Argyle and their supporters, with Schumacher having done a fine job since taking over from Ryan Lowe in December 2022 when he left to join Preston North End.
Schumacher guided Argyle to the League One title last season and a place in the Championship for the first time in 13 years.
He has a record of 51 wins, 18 draws and 25 defeats from 94 league games, during which time Argyle have scored 151 goals, conceded 108 and picked up 171 points.
He was recently linked with the Sunderland job, but that has now been filled by former Glasgow Rangers and Queens Park Rangers manager Michael Beale.
Argyle are currently 16th in the Championship table, three points and three places ahead of Stoke.
Schumacher is odds of 1/20 with Sky Bet to be Stoke's next manager, with former Birmingham City boss John Eustace at 9/1.