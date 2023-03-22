PLYMOUTH Argyle returned to the top of League One with a hard-fought 2-0 victory at Accrington Stanley last night.
They leapfrogged leaders Sheffield Wednesday, who went down 4-2 at Barnsley in a thrilling Yorkshire derby.
They now lead Wednesday by two points, having played two games more, while they are five points clear of Ipswich - who fill the first of the play-off places - with the Tractor Boys having a game in hand.
Argyle opened the scoring in the 14th minute when former Stanley midfielder Matt Butcher's long-range strike hit the back of defender Baba Fernandes and looped into the net, wrong-footing goalkeeper Toby Savin.
Six minutes into the second half, Accrington had Mo Sangare sent off for two yellow cards, but it took until the 78th minute for Argyle to seal victory when substitute Conor Grant was put in by Danny Mayor and fired the ball low into the far corner of the net.
The Pilgrims could have won by more, with striker Ryan Hardie hitting both posts.
Argyle's next game is their Papa Johns Trophy final with Bolton Wanderers at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, April 2.