Football - Saturday, March 15
National League, South Division (3pm):
Aveley v Eastbourne Borough, Bath City v Tonbridge Angels, Chelmsford City v Weston-super-Mare, Chesham Utd v St Albans City, Dorking Wanderers v Torquay Utd, Enfield Tn v Truro City, Farnborough v Welling Utd, Hornchurch v Slough Tn, Maidstone Utd v Chippenham Tn, Salisbury v Hampton & Richmond, Weymouth v Boreham Wood, Worthing v Hemel Hempstead Tn.
Southern League, Division One South (3pm):
Bashley v Helston Ath, Cribbs v Malvern Tn, Didcot Tn v Mousehole, Exmouth Tn v Bristol Manor Farm, Falmouth Tn v Evesham Utd, Larkhall Ath v Bideford, Shaftesbury v Westbury Utd, Tavistock v Cinderford Tn, Thatcham Tn v Bemerton Heath’, Willand Rov v Bishops Cleeve, Yate Tn v Melksham Tn.
Western League, Premier Division (3pm):
Bridgwater Utd v Ivybridge Tn, Clevedon Tn v Buckland Ath, Nailsea & Tickenham v Barnstaple Tn, Oldland Abbotonians v Brixham, Portishead Tn v Wellington, St Austell v Paulton Rov, St Blazey v Shepton Mallet, Street v Ilfracombe Tn, Welton Rov v Torpoint Ath.
SWPL, Premier West (3pm):
Launceston v Wadebridge Tn, Liskeard Ath v Newquay, Millbrook v Bude Tn, St Day v Callington Tn, Sticker v Bodmin Tn, Wendron Utd v Truro City.
St Piran League, Premier East (2.30pm, unless stated):
Callington Tn v St Dominick, Polperro v Foxhole Stars, Saltash Borough v Gunnislake (3pm), Torpoint Ath v St Austell.
Premier West (2.30pm):
Illogan RBL v Penryn Ath, Mousehole v Mullion, Perranwell v Helston Ath, Porthleven v Pendeen Rov, St Agnes v Hayle, St Just v Redruth Utd.
Division One East (2.30pm):
Lifton v Boscastle, Nanpean Rov v St Breward, Newquay v Liskeard Ath, Pensilva v Wadebridge Tn, Roche v St Teath, St Minver v Looe Tn, St Stephen v St Newlyn East.
Division One West (2.30pm):
Camborne SoM v Wendron Utd, Hayle v RNAS Culdrose, Ludgvan v Threemilestone, Penzance v West Cornwall.
Division Two East (2.30pm):
Dobwalls v St Dennis, Gerrans & St Mawes Utd v Mevagissey, Gorran v Calstock, Lanreath v Saltash Utd.
Division Two West (2.30pm):
Dropship v Stithians, Frogpool & Cusgarne v St Buryan, Holman SC v Probus, Mawnan v Lanner, Perranwell v Lizard Argyle, Falmouth Utd v Newlyn Non-Ath.
Division Three East (2.30pm):
Biscovey v St Dominick, Looe Tn v Tregony, Lostwithiel v St Merryn, St Mawgan v Indian Queens, Week St Mary v Delabole Utd.
Division Three West (2.30pm):
Goonhavern Ath v St Just, Mullion v St Day, Pendeen Rov v Perranporth, Penryn Ath v Falmouth DC, RNAS Culdrose v St Erme & Godolphin, St Keverne v St Ives Mariners.
Division Four East (2.30pm):
Kilkhampton v Launceston, North Hill v St Teath, St Blazey v Lifton, St Neot v Gerrans & St Mawes Utd.
Division Four West (2.30pm):
Chacewater v Mawgan, Lizard Argyle v Holman SC, Probus v Newlyn Non-Ath, Storm v Falmouth Ath, Troon v Speak Out Utd, Wendron Utd v Dropship.
Football - Sunday, March 16
SW Regional Womens League, Premier Division (2pm):
St Austell v MAP, Torquay Utd v AEK Boco.
Cornwall Women’s Cup (2pm):
Bodmin v Saltash Utd, Helston Ath v St Agnes.
Cornwall Women's League, Premier Division (2pm):
FXSU v Saltash Borough, Redruth Utd v St Dennis.
Premier Division Cup (2.30pm):
RNAS Culdrose v Mousehole.
Division One (2pm, unless stated):
Callington Tn v Penryn (2.30pm), Kilkhampton v Lanner, Ludgvan v Biscovey, Wendron Utd v Newquay.
Division Two:
Charlestown v Troon (2pm), St Buryan v Dropship (2.30pm).
Rugby - Saturday, March 15
National League Two West:
Cinderford v Hornets, Clifton v Loughborough, Devonport Services v Taunton Titans, Hinckley v Exeter Uni, Luctonians v Camborne, Macclesfield v Redruth, Old Redcliffians v Bourneville.
Rugby - Sunday, March 16
Women’s NC 2 South West (West):
Helston v Bridgwater & Albion.
Women’s NC 3 South West (West):
Paignton v Truro.