EIGHT riders from the South West’s Saint Piran Cycling teams have been selected to ride for Team GB at the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships, the highest level of the sport.
This is a first for the team and region. Will Tidball (Devon), Sharn Hooper (Somerset) and seven of their team-mates will take part in Glasgow from August 3-13.
Saint Piran has one of the largest contingent of riders in the GB team with more numbers than many World Tour teams.
Riders will represent GB in a range of track, road, mountain bike and para disciplines.
Team owner Richard Pascoe said: “Saint Piran is delighted that six riders from our squad are representing GB at the World Championships – one of the highest levels a rider can ride out during his career. We are delighted to be part of that process and journey. It’s an immense source of pride, and testament to the hard work of all our staff in the team and the South West development.
“Coaching teams from across the region will be attending with our riders.”
The eight riders are – Sharn Hooper (Women’s Mountain Bike Marathon), Charlotte Wiejak ((Women’s Mountain Bike Marathon), Will Tidball (Track Elite Men’s Squad - Endurance), Josh Charlton (Track Elite Men’s Squad – Endurance & Road U23 Men’s Squad), Charlie Tanfield (Track Elite Men’s Squad – Endurance), Jack Rootkin-Gray (Road U23 Men’s Squad), Will Bjergfelt (Para Road & Track) and Rhys Britton (Reserve, Track Elite Men’s Squad – Endurance).