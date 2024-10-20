East Cornwall v Edgecliff Ballers by Roger Stephens
This clash saw second and third in the CCPA Interleague Championship table colliding at Edgcliff Sports Bar in Newquay on Friday night.
The East Cornwall boys came storming out of the traps with a four frame streak when first Tony Berry lost to Darren (donkey) Hooper followed by Pete Thomas going down against Rob Cowling, then Rich Holmes lost to East Cornwall’s captain Luke Penhaligon. Completing the winning run was East’s Steve Eastley who took out Marc Holmes 4-0.
The visitors were getting a grip on this match early doors. Daniel Schofield gave the home side some respite when he beat Brian (Reedy) Reed, but their joy was short lived when Mark Stevens beat Kyle Lobb to clinch the set.
And although Ian Kendrick beat newcomer Jon Godfrey it was only to see Gerry Markwell take out Sam Rowe to further secure the set for East Cornwall. Edgecliffs Ben Morris beat Darrell Hidson to give the score some respectability for the hosts but it was the visitors set 6-3 comfortably in the end.
The second set started a little better for the hosts when Tom Berry took out Steve Eastley but that’s where it went downhill for the Edgcliff boys when East Cornwall stepped on the gas and rattled off the next seven frames. Darren Hooper lead the way beating Pete Thomas, followed by Rob Cowling overcoming Rich Holmes, then Luke Penhaligon beat Marc Holmes, with Darrell Hidson then beating Daniel Schofield as the rout continued.
Reedy carried on the charge by beating Kyle Lobb before Edgcliffs Ian Kendrick lost to Mark Stevens, finally Jon Godfrey took out Sam Rowe to make it 7-1 and set well and truly gone to the visitors. Andrew Collins beat Gerry Markwell to make it 7-2 to the East Cornwall boys.
Set three saw the lead going back and forth frame by frame. Edgecliffs Tom Berry took the first by taking out East Cornwall captain Luke Penhaligon, Steve Eastley beat Pete Thomas to level things up before Rich Holmes got the better of Donkey putting the home side into the lead which kept changing, Marc Holmes went down to Rob Cowling to levell things up.
No one knew how this set was going to turn out at this point. Daniel Schofield put Edgecliff ahead for the third time beating Gerry Markwell, only for Darrell Hidson to level it when he took out Kyle Lobb to make it 3-3. Next up Ian Kendrick was too good for Reedy but Mark Stevens beat Sam Rowe to make the scores 4-4.
But it was Edgecliff who had the last laugh when Andrew Collins proved too good for Jon Godfrey. 5-4 to the hosts who were now putting up a fight for the match. However at 17-10, the visitors were strong favourites to win this match.
Fourth and final set and the hosts were now fighting hard with Tom Berry beating Rob Cowling, then Luke Penhaligon beat Pete Thomas before Rich Holmes took out Steve Eastley.
A two frame winning burst by Donkey and Jon Godfrey over Marc Holmes and Daniel Schofield took the visitors over the winning line. Kyle Lobb beat Gerry Markwell, then Ian Kendrick won his frame against Darrell Hidson, before the East Cornwall boys wrapped up the match and fourth set by winning the last two frames when Reedy and Mark Stevens beat Sam Rowe and Andrew Collins.
The set finished 5-4 and the match win went to East Cornwall 22-14 with 8 ballers for Hooper, Cowling, Stevens, Hidson and Godfrey showing how good they were.