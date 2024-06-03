Tamblyn and captain Richard Budge did not last long either, leaving it to young Oliver Budge and Craig Coad to rebuild the innings. Runs came slowly, at just over two an over, but there was plenty of time. When Budge fell to another excellent catch Gunnislake captain, Dinesh Thirupuvanarajah, mixed things up and chose to give debutant Paul Innes a bowl. His gentle seamers mesmerised the St Stephen tail-enders and the wickets tumbled. St Stephen collapsed to 84 all out as Innes finished with a career best 5-10.