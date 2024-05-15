LISKEARD-LOOE RFC held a under 13s rugby union festival at Lux Park on Sunday, April 14.
Utilising three pitches, 17 teams from all over Cornwall took part where a great day of rugby was had by all.
The highlight of the day was TV personality Dick Strawbridge who, with son James, made the grand draw which brought in a healthy profit for club funds.
James is one of the coaches of the under 13s who took part in the festival which was watched by healthy crowds on each pitch.
Any interested youngsters wishing to join can contact coach Tristan Nicholas on 07919 488936.