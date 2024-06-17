Division Three East round-up – Saturday, June 15
BOCONNOC and Tideford earned home derby victories on Saturday in Division Three East.
Boconnoc welcomed Saltash St Stephens to Deer Park and were 170-5 despite 69 from Australian Rhys Morgans.
But skipper Rob Foot (62no) and Ryan Greenslade (34no) got them up to a healthy 245-5. Dan Cook (2-36) and Alex Johnson (2-48) were in the wickets.
Saltash made a good fist of the chase, eventually being dismissed for 209 with four overs remaining.
Opener Simon Yeo made 41 before the lower order of David Bolland (40), Alex Johnson (43) and Mark Stevens (26) gave them a sniff.
Gary Spencer took 4-37 while Morgans (1-26) and John Niblett (1-23) were frugal.
Tideford beat Liskeard by 19 runs at the Port Eliot Estate Ground.
Openers Glynn Triscott (38) and Philip Davis (32) added 86 but the hosts then slipped to 119-4.
But 22 from Chris Anderson and an unbeaten 30 from David Lockett got them up to 209-8.
Matthew Wallace (3-50) and Andrew Ware (2-30) shared five wickets.
Liskeard’s chase was built around a superb 91 from opener Andrew Cobb.
Despite slipping to 32-4 after 14 overs, Cobb found support from Jay Mason (18) and Brian Phillips (25).
But he was stumped with 35 required off Anton Luiten’s part-time spin, and although last man Tony Walton added 11, he was eventually bowled by Lockett (2-15 off 7.1). Chris Anderson was the pick for the visitors with 3-29 off his nine.
Liskeard conceded their rearranged clash at Grampound Road Seconds on Sunday.
Callington Thirds were beaten by 12 runs by visiting St Austell Thirds.
Toby Beresford-Power took 3-29 as St Austell made 144-6 in a 25-over game, but despite twenties from Tom Neville (27), Charlie Crichton (23no) and James Moon (20), the Saints held on.
Leaders Luckett saw their game at Newquay Seconds postponed.