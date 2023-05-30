WERRINGTON fell to their third defeat in as many games in the ECB Cornwall Premier League on Saturday as they lost by 58 runs at Camborne.
The home side had also failed to win either of their opening two outings but by the end were comfortably the better side at Roskear.
Camborne’s 162-9 was made possible by Alfie MacDonald’s 56 and Aussie Dylan Kritzinger’s 40 as they recovered from 34-3 and 119-6.
Adam Hodgson kept up his fine form with 3-34 while Sam Hockin was the pick with 3-24 from his ten, including taking two early wickets.
Werrington lost their top three of Ben Smeeth (13), Hugh Tomkinson (0) and Adam Hodgson (9) to Gareth Mankee, all lbw, and although Mark Gribble made 22 and Ben Jenkin and Nick Lawson 17 apiece, the hosts were comfortable winners.
