RAIN had the final say on Cornwall’s hopes for their NCCA Showcase game with Somerset at Truro on Tuesday.
Early morning weather meant the contest was delayed by half an hour to an 11.30am start and 47 overs per side, but once play got underway, it was Somerset’s youngsters that shone with the bat.
Cornwall got off to a superb start as Callington’s Ben Ellis dismissed Andy Umeed for a third ball duck.
Lewis Goldsworthy was in and out for nine against his home county, he edged Ellis behind to Karl Leathley, but from there on the Cidermen piled on the runs as they totalled 323-9 from their allocation.
Ireland international Curtis Campher made 107 on debut, the all-rounder has joined for the One Day Cup campaign that gets underway tomorrow against Warwickshire at Taunton (2pm), while contributions from George Thomas (78), Josh Thomas (35) and Sean Dickson (41) tallied up.
All of Cornwall’s bowlers took some punishment, although Ellis’ 2-57 from ten were the best.
Cornwall’s reply lasted just 22 overs before the rain set in.
Helston openers Karl Leathley and Dan Jenkin made 10 and 20 apiece before pro Will MacVicar and Xavier Clarke also fell to leave them in trouble at 56-4.
Max Tryfonos (21no) and skipper Paul Smith (29no), formerly of Werrington, then added 54 in 53 balls before the weather set in.
Cornwall needed to be at 174 to be ahead, but at 110-4 were a fair way behind.
Cornwall are next in action on Sunday in the three-day NCCA Championship Western Division when Wiltshire are the visitors to St Austell.
Play at Wheal Eliza gets underway at 11am.