Saturday, May 13
BOND TIMBER CORNWALL CRICKET LEAGUE
ECB CORNWALL PREMIER LEAGUE
Camborne – Camborne 40 (M Fitchett 4-10, B Stevens 4-19), St Just 41-2 (M Waller 18no). St Just (19) beat Camborne (1) by eight wickets.
Hayle – Penzance 210 (B Seabrook 86, G Smith 40; T Sharp 5-47, J Franklin 4-36), Hayle 97 (T Sharp 57; G Lawrence 3-17, S Keene 2-6, T Dinnis 2-11). Penzance (20) beat Hayle (5) by 113 runs.
Helston – Callington 155 (R van der Merwe 38, A Libby 34, J White 20; G Tregenza 3-30, S Jenkin 3-39, B Bury 2-31), Helston 156-3 (D Jenkin 63, N Wijewardene 42no, R Leathley 37; B Ellis 2-31). Helston (20) beat Callington (4) by seven wickets.
St Austell – Werrington 104 (N Lawson 32; G Bone 6-14), St Austell 105-2 (C Dalby 39no, A Bone 25no). St Austell (20) beat Werrington (2) by eight wickets.
Wadebridge – Redruth 76 (T Whiteford 28; C Wilson 5-23, E Dunnett 2-22), Wadebridge 77-5 (M Butler 26, K Renecke 22; E Whiteford 5-16). Wadebridge (17) beat Redruth (2) by five wickets.
COUNTY DIVISION ONE
Mullion – Mullion 228-6 (R Pascoe 81, R Tonkin 25, M Turner 21no, C Hearn 20no; V Hadkar 2-48, B Attfield 2-49), Lanhydrock 164 (V Hadkar 58, L Buckland 34, Jamie Eldridge 33; R Pascoe 3-16, J Dark 2-21, D Mitchell 2-34). Mullion (20) beat Lanhydrock (6) by 64 runs.
Newquay – Newquay 31 (R Harrison 5-15; N Ivamy 3-1), Truro 33-2. Truro (19) beat Newquay (1) by eight wickets.
Paul – Paul 82 (M Skewes 30; J Thomas 5-18, B James 3-21, A Squire 2-27), Beacon 40 (extras 16, C Treloar 4-20, N Pengelly 3-10, M Skewes 2-8). Paul (15) beat Beacon (5) by 42 runs.
Penzance – Roche 181-9 (D Robotham 57, T Rowe 39, S May 30no; G Furnival 5-24), Penzance 182-2 (K Burns 85no, J Paull 68no). Penzance (19) beat Roche (5) by eight wickets.
Redruth – Falmouth 236-9 (H Cobb 54, A Angove 36, J Richardson 29, H Roberts 27; D Viner 3-63, E Stoddard 2-23, D Shorland 2-36, C Davis 2-38), Redruth 103 (S Danby 35, J Hambly 21, C Davis 21no; P Burley 7-30, C Stephens 3-18). Falmouth (20) beat Redruth (5) by 133 runs.
St Erme – St Erme 212-9 (Babar Ali 49, K Van Rooyen 39, S Townsend 34, C Edgcombe 24; D Neville 4-36, T Fox-Dean 2-33), Grampound Road 93 (T Orpe 35, D Hoskings 27; K Van Rooyen 5-19, S Wilcock 2-2, I Safi 2-37). St Erme (20) beat Grampound Road (4) by 119 runs.
DIVISION TWO EAST
Bude – Bude 114 (W Adams 39, A De Rosa 28no; R Pooley 4-16, G Reynolds 2-21, J Blanchard 2-23, D Baptiste 2-28), Tintagel 117-2 (T Parsons 41, M Jolliffe 37no). Tintagel (20) beat Bude (3) by eight wickets.
Callington – Callington 267-4 (C Simpson 82no, T Neville 49, T May 41, J Brenton 30, J Moon 20; S Nye 3-31), Menheniot-Looe 52 (D Bolland 5-28, B Alford 3-20, S Ham 2-3). Callington (20) beat Menheniot-Looe (3) by 215 runs.
Holsworthy – St Austell 234 (Qasim Jamal 75, N Matthews 64, extras 49; J Greening 4-26, G Wild 2-13, H Poggenpoel 2-36), Holsworthy 227-6 (H Poggenpoel 49, J Greening 47, J May 35, M Shepherd 32; J Carter 4-42, T Rosevear 2-43). St Austell (18) beat Holsworthy (10) by seven runs.
Luckett – Luckett 121 (extras 43, M Brown 34; T Clarke 6-17, B Hurst 2-37), Wadebridge 124-5 (T Wood 67no, R Centini 23no; J Hoskin 3-23, M Southcott 2-16). Wadebridge (20) beat Luckett (5) by five wickets.
St Blazey – St Blazey 190-8 (P Carne 43, N Gowda 39, M Porthouse 33, J Carne 20; R Hawken 3-44), St Minver 189 (K Persaud 68, B Hawken 35, K Gill 22no; S Gilks 5-25, J Isbell 2-30). St Blazey (19) beat St Minver (8) by one run.
Werrington – Werrington 287-7 (T Lyle 90, G Rickard 52, M Hodgson 52, extras 43, R Dymond 28; P Clements 2-22, B Martin 2-51), South Petherwin 250 (M Bolt 66, extras 58, A Brenton 37, P Clements 33no; J Adams 5-44, M Hodgson 2-32). Werrington (20) beat South Petherwin (8) by 37 runs.
DIVISION THREE EAST
Callington – Boconnoc 91 (Joe Coates 16; R Hodge 3-3, C Coates 3-26), Callington 94-1 (T Beresford-Power 58no, N Parker 28no). Callington (20) beat Boconnoc (2) by nine wickets.
Grampound Road – Grampound Road 242-5 (C Willett 97, S Matthews 41, T Howard 24; J Blackmore 2-47), Saltash St Stephens 151 (A Johnson 68; M Roberts 4-34, O Morcom 3-22). Grampound Road (20) beat Saltash St Stephens (5) by 91 runs.
Launceston – Pencarrow 152 (G Derry 45; M Bloomfield 4-34, S Davey 2-28), Launceston 123 (J Theobald 49, D Sloman 22; P Bassett 9-4-11-5, S Bertrand 3-30). Pencarrow (18) beat Launceston (8) by 29 runs.
Roche – Roche 229-5 (J Connop 53no, extras 51, T Trethewey 49, N Trudgeon 37, T Trudgeon 24), St Neot 233-6 (D Masters 57no, A Tamblyn 51, C Arthur 28, S Pluckrose 25no; H Meacock 2-41, M Trudgeon 2-46). St Neot (17) beat Roche (8) by four wickets.
St Austell – Ladock 130 (A Ridd 43, extras 35; J Higman 5-33, O Sleeman 3-15, B Carter 2-18), St Austell 133-3 (B Sleeman 50no, M Nile 25). St Austell (20) beat Ladock (4) by seven wickets.
Tideford – Newquay 237-7 (extras 69, A Thomas 58, R Morgans 27, L Penrose 24; B Basterfield 2-25, C Bennett 2-41), Tideford 177-5 (A Luiten 73no, M Burnett 26, O Bennett 22; A Willmott 3-30). Newquay (17) beat Tideford (7) by 60 runs.
DIVISION FOUR EAST
Lanhydrock – Buckland Monachorum 202-2 (G Elkington 67, C Elkington 65no, J Maunder 53), Lanhydrock 126 (D Harland 43no, Jamie Taylor 26; A Rich 4-14, S Hoad 3-43, K Osborne 2-37). Buckland Monachorum (20) beat Lanhydrock (4) by 76 runs.
Liskeard – Grampound Road 82 (W Scott 42; M Mote 4-8, A Cobb 4-22, JJ Webber 2-11), Liskeard 86-1 (A Cobb 38no, A Ware 30no). Liskeard (20) beat Grampound Road (2) by nine wickets.
Menheniot-Looe – St Stephen 179-6 (T Hooper 94, A Gates 27, W Lutey 20; A Caddy 3-31), Menheniot-Looe 143 (P Shepley 57, D Dickens 24, M Rundle 21; R Budge 4-32, K Prophet 3-36, A Gates 2-24). St Stephen (19) beat Menheniot-Looe (6) by 36 runs.
St Minver – St Minver 180-6 (M Gilbert 77, M Turner 31; M Appleton 3-18, J Bailey 2-27), St Blazey 153-4 (R Garside 39, J Bailey 33, C Lock 29; B Lamb 2-34). St Minver (16) beat St Blazey (6) by 27 runs.
Wadebridge – Wadebridge 181-8 (R Helleur 70, J Skinner 50, extras 32; A Cartwright 4-28, P West 3-27), Launceston 184-9 (extras 59, G Hutchings 46, J Dawe 25, F Worth 21, A Baker 20; L Miller 4-25, D Dunnett 2-19). Launceston (18) beat Wadebridge (8) by one wicket off the last ball.
Werrington – Bugle 131-6 (P Gribble 55, G Kennett 24; I Searle 2-13, D Jenkin 2-30), Werrington 132-1 (R May 58no, S Bishop 57no). Werrington (18) beat Bugle (3) by nine wickets.
DIVISION FIVE EAST
Foxhole – Foxhole 70 (C King 6-3-6-5), St Austell 71-9 (J Andrews 4-17; S Hicks 2-8, L Brown 2-26). St Austell (16) beat Foxhole (5) by one wicket.
Gunnislake – Roche 75 (D Thirupuvanarajah 4-20, J Organ 2-10, J Crow 2-11), Gunnislake 77-1 (A Emmerson 30). Gunnislake (20) beat Roche (1) by nine wickets.
Newquay – Newquay 138-8 (A Bishop 63, J Wright 27; J Snell 3-13, I Disney 2-28), Holsworthy 83 (extras 43; H Willmott 6-19, J Wright 2-10). Newquay (18) beat Holsworthy (6) by 55 runs.
South Petherwin – South Petherwin 161 (M Stenlake 41, extras 33, M Clements 27, J Cawsey 22; B Baker 3-19, S Smeeth 3-38, T May 2-20, B Uglow 2-29), Werrington 162-4 (B Uglow 81no, K Moore 21no; G Clements 3-28). Werrington (20) beat South Petherwin (6) by six wickets.
St Neot – Duloe 226-8 (T Turpin 94, S Massey 50, extras 46; J Brice 3-70, S Rowe 2-24, D Eldridge 2-43) St Neot 102-9 (D Eldridge 38; T Turpin 4-20, S Massey 2-18). Duloe (19) beat St Neot (5) by 124 runs.
Tintagel – Bude 184-6 (J Miles 72, L Houghton 44, extras 31, M Ellis 23; H Daly 3-41, R Reynolds 2-53), Tintagel 161 (S Roach 57, S Harrison 32, K Hartland 27; C Carter 4-43, P Gliddon 3-19, Mike Taylor 2-45). Bude (19) beat Tintagel (7) by 23 runs.
DIVISION SIX EAST
Boconnoc – Lanhydrock 193-4 (K Beer 57, A Wilson 39, extras 35, S Smith 30; C Neville 2-20), Boconnoc 194-6 (D Piper 56, Z Newton-Jenkins 55no; A Wilson 2-42). Boconnoc (17) beat Lanhydrock (7) by four wickets.
Launceston v Tideford. Match Cancelled; six points each.
Menheniot-Looe – Luckett 99 (R Seeley 26), Menheniot-Looe 69 (S Brown 10-7-5-6). Luckett (17) beat Menheniot-Looe (6) by 30 runs.
Sunday, May 14
ECB NATIONAL CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND ONE
Sandford – Penzance 254 (C Gibson 95, S Keene 35, J Paull 30; P Steer 3-41) beat Sandford 127 (E Butterfield 32) by 127 runs and will be away to Bridgwater in Round Two.
BOND TIMBER CORNWALL CRICKET LEAGUE DIVISION FIVE EAST
Roche – Roche 130, Holsworthy 131-7. Holsworthy (19) beat Roche (6) by three wickets.