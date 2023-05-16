Wadebridge – Wadebridge 181-8 (R Helleur 70, J Skinner 50, extras 32; A Cartwright 4-28, P West 3-27), Launceston 184-9 (extras 59, G Hutchings 46, J Dawe 25, F Worth 21, A Baker 20; L Miller 4-25, D Dunnett 2-19). Launceston (18) beat Wadebridge (8) by one wicket off the last ball.