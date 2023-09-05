THERE is plenty to play for across the divisions of the Bond Timber Cornwall Cricket League on the forthcoming final full weekend of league fixtures, writes Michael Weeks.
Rosudgeon became the sixth divisional winner when they wrapped up the Division Five West title last weekend but there are still seven divisions to decide.
Wadebridge’s defeat at Werrington in the Premier League means they need a maximum of 14 points, effectively a win, at home to Callington to deny the holders Penzance.
Truro have what should be the formality of needing two points at home to Mullion to win County Division One.
In the Eastern Section, there is a final day Division Two shoot-out at Callington seconds with leaders Wadebridge seconds the visitors. With Wadebridge leading by only three points, it’s winner-takes-all.
In Division Three, Ladock go to bottom club Pencarrow, just two points ahead of Callington Thirds, who host Tideford.
Werrington Thirds have a 15-point advantage over Lanhydrock Seconds in Division Four. Duloe have won Division Five and Saltash St Stephens seconds Division Six.
In the West, Camborne seconds only need two points to clinch Division Two at relegation-threatened Mount Ambrose.
Constantine, Paul seconds, Rosudgeon and Ludgvan seconds have already celebrated, leaving St Stephen seconds with a six-point advantage over Gorran in Division Six Central. They host Redruth fourths and Gorran entertain Truro fourths.
Wadebridge's Premier League winning run of nine games ended at Werrington to set up a nervy last day.
Needing 184, Kevin Renecke made 62 but the innings fell away from 125-4 to 161 all out.
The Penzance batters piled on the runs in the sunshine at St Clare posting 288-5. Opener Jack Paull hit the highest Premier score of the year of 150 before being second out at 226. Ben Seabrook ended on 90 not out. St Austell replied with 188-8 with Jonty Leadbeater unbeaten on 55 after Gary Bone made 52.
The fight to avoid the drop took another twist with Hayle recording back-to-back wins. Tom Sharp took four wickets and top-scored with 45 before being run out in the three-wicket victory at St Just.
Redruth won for the first time in seven attempts to secure their status. They made 185-9 at home to Helston who were knocked over for 100 in reply. Will Jenkin took five wickets for the visitors.
Helston, with only one success in eight games, host St Just on Saturday knowing seven points will keep them in the top flight, should Hayle take maximum points at home to St Austell.
Callington still needs three points to be safe after losing to Camborne at Moores Park by three wickets. Dan Stephens made 64 opening the innings for Camborne who have finished strongly with three wins in a row.
Standings after 17/18 games: Wadebridge 270 pts, Penzance 264, St Austell 208, Werrington 205, Camborne 193, St Just 189, Redruth 174, Callington 170, Helston 167, Hayle 153.
The County Division One race was effectively ended when Paul won at Falmouth by 84 runs, to move into the second spot.
Meanwhile, Truro were set 153 at home to Penzance seconds but cruised home by nine wickets.
Roche ensured their survival with a nine-wicket win at Mullion after the hosts were skittled out for 67.
Redruth seconds lost at Grampound Road by seven wickets to seal their fate.
Already-doomed Lanhydrock conceded 326 at home to St Erme for whom Callum Edgcombe hit 117 not out.
A Grant Stone century saw Newquay to victory at Beacon by two wickets.
Standings after 21/22 games: Truro 319 pts, Paul 300, Falmouth 299, St Erme 254, Newquay 246, Beacon 243, Penzance II 233, Mullion 231, Grampound Road 221, Roche 193, Redruth II 166, Lanhydrock 115.