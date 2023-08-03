SOMERSET County Cricket Club have secured the services of Lancashire all-rounder Danny Lamb on loan.
The 27-year-old will join the club for this summer’s Metro Bank One Day Cup group stage matches.
Lamb is the product of the Lancashire Academy and has been a part of the First XI squad at Emirates Old Trafford since 2017.
An important part of Lancashire’s white-ball squads over the last few years, Lamb has claimed 28 wickets in his 18 List A matches at an average of 29.92 with a best of 5-30.
He has also scored nearly 300 runs in the format at an average 41.71 with a high score of 86 not out.
Somerset’s Metro Bank One Day Cup coach Paul Tweddle said: “It’s important to have a good blend of players who have experience within the format alongside the younger players in the squad.
"Danny helps us to provide that balance. He’s got a good record in 50-over cricket and helped Lancashire to the final last year.
“After Ben Green’s selection in The Hundred and recent injuries, Danny’s signing adds depth and quality to us as a team.”
Ahead of his first game for Somerset, Lamb said: “I’m looking forward to this new opportunity and to contributing to the team both on and off the field.
"I’ve seen how much white-ball cricket is valued in Taunton and I’m looking forward to experiencing that as part of the home team.”