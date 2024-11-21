BOCONNOC Cricket Club held their annual presentation night at the Fowey Valley Hotel over the first weekend of November.
The Deer Park club enjoyed a relatively successful 2024 season with the first team finishing fifth in a highly-competitive Division Three East and were less than a win off being higher, while the seconds under veteran bowler Chris Neville were mid-table in Division Six East.
Alongside the meal, raffle and award giving there were special mentions to chairman Rob Trump, treasurer Barnaby Newbolt and first team skipper Rob Foot, who all stood down from their positions at the annual general meeting which was held at the Lostwithiel Community Centre on November 20.
Hard-hitting batsman Ian Hunter has taken over from Foot.
The winners of the various awards were: First Team Batting – Rhys Morgans; First Team Bowling – Gary Spencer; Second Team Batting – Darren Piper; Second Team Bowling – Chris Neville and David Kendall; Highest Score – Rhys Morgans; Catches Cup – Jon Niblett; Boundary Cup – Rhys Morgans; Bowling Performance – Colum Taylor; Most Economical Bowling – Chris Neville; Highest Batting Average – Jamie Coates; Clubman of the Year – Steve Rule; Shane White Trophy – Rob Hemmings; Ladies’ Most Improved – Eloise Ayres and Jasmine Goddard; Ladies’ Players’ Player – Jasmine Goddard.
Joe Skinner, managing director of the Cornwall Cricket Board also presented Phil and Kathy Johns with their award for their contributions to the club.
Reflecting on the season, Rob Foot said: “The season has been a vastly positive one with both sides performing admirably on the field. Also it’s been great to see so many younger players getting involved on a Sunday and the continued advancement of our Ladies’ Softball section.
On the first team front, we’ll be looking to add to our playing ranks over the forthcoming months and prepare for what should be a highly competitive Division Three (East) next season.”