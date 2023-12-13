SOMERSET have named their former captain Jamie Cox as the club’s new chief executive after an extensive recruitment process.
Cox, who led Somerset to C&G Trophy glory in 2001, replaces Gordon Hollins, who will leave the post at the end of March.
The 54-year-old, who represented the club with distinction from 1999 to 2004, arrives at the Cooper Associates County Ground from the MCC, where he has been Director of Cricket & Operations since September 2021.
Following his successful professional career, which spanned nearly two decades, the Australian transferred his skills into written and broadcast media as well as the world of sports administration and business, where he has held senior roles across several notable organisations such as the Australian Institute of Sport, Cricket Australia, the South Australia Cricket Association, Cricket Tasmania and St Kilda Football Club. He was a national selector for Cricket Australia from 2006 to 2011.
Following the appointment, Somerset CCC chair, Sir Michael Barbe,r said: “I am thrilled we have been able to recruit as chief executive someone of Jamie Cox’s stature and impressive track record to lead Somerset through the exciting and challenging years ahead.
"Jamie has a stellar career in sport and cricket leadership both in Australia and England. His experience of integrating women’s and men’s sport, for example, is directly relevant to the challenges ahead.
"At Lord’s he has fulfilled the role of Director of Cricket & Operations which is a position that has included matchday delivery, which is so important to our members and supporters.
“Of course, his background as a great cricketer and a successful former captain of Somerset are huge assets too. He knows and loves Somerset and the South West, and I am sure our members and supporters will be delighted to see him return here as chief executive. The Board are excited about this appointment and look forward to working with Jamie.”
Regarding his return to Taunton, Cox said: “I am deeply honoured to have been chosen for this role to lead Somerset at such an integral time for the club and in the game's evolution.
"Travelling to the South West has always felt like returning home, and my family and I are excited to be returning to a place where we have enjoyed so many fond memories.
"Whilst I have loved my time at MCC and leave behind great people, I am looking forward to getting back to Taunton and meeting the players and staff and reacquainting with loyal members, fans and the South West community."
A precise start date for Cox will be confirmed in due course.