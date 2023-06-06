Callington – St Austell 294-6 (M Bone 81, A Bone 66, C Dalby 39, extras 39, C Cooke 21; B Ellis 3-75, H Sawyers 2-34), Callington 271-9 (N Gubbins 114, L Lindsay 47, T May 25, A Libby 24; S Raven 3-41, L Watson 2-24, J Leadbeater 2-49). St Austell (19) beat Callington (8) by 23 runs.