Saturday, June 3
BOND TIMBER CORNWALL CRICKET LEAGUE \
ECB CORNWALL PREMIER LEAGUE
Callington – St Austell 294-6 (M Bone 81, A Bone 66, C Dalby 39, extras 39, C Cooke 21; B Ellis 3-75, H Sawyers 2-34), Callington 271-9 (N Gubbins 114, L Lindsay 47, T May 25, A Libby 24; S Raven 3-41, L Watson 2-24, J Leadbeater 2-49). St Austell (19) beat Callington (8) by 23 runs.
Helston – Camborne 201 (L Weeks 50, A MacDonald 46, J Goldsworthy 32no, D Kritzinger 28; D Jenkin 2-23, S Osmont 2-61), Helston 193-8 (N Wijewardene 61, M Jenkin 46, D Jenkin 35; L Goldsworthy 2-21, D Stephens 2-38, A MacDonald 2-44). Camborne (19) beat Helston (9) by eight runs.
Redruth – Redruth 234-7 (J Hale 73, E Whiteford 57no, S Amonkar 41, T Whiteford 35; M Fitchett 3-32, L Curnow 2-7, N Whitelaw 2-27), St Just 224-9 (N Whitelaw 43, R Brownfield 40, M Waller 37, B Stevens 21; E Whiteford 3-23, C Davis 3-31). Redruth (19) beat St Just (8) by ten runs.
Wadebridge – Wadebridge 244 (M Butler 77, M Robins 60, extras 38; T Cummins 4-30, S Mycock 3-29, M Lello 3-41), Hayle 134 (T Cummins 37, S Mycock 25; C Wilson 4-42, M Lawrence 3-35, J Beare 2-20). Wadebridge (20) beat Hayle (7) by 110 runs.
Werrington – Penzance 284-7 (B Seabrook 112, J Paull 65, C Purchase 49; M Taskis 3-59, S Hockin 2-51), Werrington 235 (A Hodgson 116, S Hockin 26, M Gribble 21; T Dinnis 3-50, A Libby 3-50, C Purchase 2-29). Penzance (20) beat Werrington (8) by 49 runs.
COUNTY DIVISION ONE
Beacon – Beacon 307-7 (B James 169, extras 34, S Wiseman 33, S James 20; B Barnicoat 5-71), Lanhydrock 121 (S Juntakereket 26; A Squire 4-23, Jordan Thomas 2-28). Beacon (20) beat Lanhydrock (4) by 186 runs.
Falmouth – Grampound Road 141 (H Matthews 30, D Hoskings 23; M Van Biljon 5-24, A Angove 2-19), Falmouth 142-2 (A Angove 68, J Tomlinson 65no). Falmouth (20) beat Grampound Road (0) by eight wickets.
Newquay – Mullion 161 (R Tonkin 34, M Walker 33no, J Wheatley 20; R Peter-Budge 3-30, T Rodda 2-36, R Burton 2-15), Newquay 98 (R Peter-Budge 34; R Tonkin 5-11, D Mitchell 3-22). Mullion (18) beat Newquay (5) by 63 runs.
Penzance – Paul 105 (K Bowden 26; S Keene 4-52, G Lawrence 2-18, G Furnival 2-21), Penzance 107-5 (S Keene 64; N Pengelly 2-10, M Skewes 2-27). Penzance (18) beat Paul (3) by five wickets.
Roche – Roche 276-6 (S Trudgeon 81, J Hunkin 54no, extras 49, H Trethewey 45; C Williams 3-35), Redruth 184 (T Stoddard 41, M Bonds 40, E Stoddard 23, C Williams 20; O Green 5-37, S May 3-41). Roche (20) beat Redruth (7) by 92 runs.
Truro – Truro 339-5 (A Price 177no, C Kent 69no, H Phillips 34, D Phillips 26; V Rao 2-53), St Erme 196 (K Van Rooyen 45, S Hooper 31, C Edgcombe 30, J Evans 24; H Bamber-Jones 4-35, J Brierley 3-33, N Ivamy 2-55). Truro (20) beat St Erme (6) by 143 runs.
DIVISION TWO EAST
Bude – Bude 206-6 (A De Rosa 43, extras 42, W Adams 32, W Rumble 24, J Turner 23no, Matt Whitefield 22; S Ham 3-34), Callington 208-4 (J Brenton 92no, extras 37, T Neville 35, J Moon 22no; J Turner 2-62). Callington (18) beat Bude (7) by six wickets.
Holsworthy – Holsworthy 310-5 (H Poggenpoel 86, J Greening 52, M Shepherd 51, B Harris 42no, R Walter 34no, extras 34; R Piper 3-39), Luckett 185 (A Harley 53, A Hoskin 39, R Piper 28, B Berry 27; H Poggenpoel 2-22, M Shepherd 2-22, J Greening 2-31, R Mitchell 2-31). Holsworthy (20) beat Luckett (6) by 125 runs.
Menheniot-Looe – Menheniot-Looe 226-8 (S Kidd 53, extras 41, R Ripley 33, D Rundle 24, M Maiden 22; T McLachlan 2-16, T Clarke 2-48, J Cox 2-49), Wadebridge 228-6 (C McLachlan 50, T McLachlan 49, J Cox 31no, R Centini 24; S Nye 4-31, H Rogers 2-29). Wadebridge (19) beat Menheniot-Looe (8) by four wickets.
St Austell – Werrington 174-9 (I Worsnip 37no, J Seldon 33, M May 26, R May 24; S Barrott 3-30, James Carter 2-20, Q Jamal 2-27), St Austell 175-6 (extras 48, N Matthews 38no, H Parkinson 24; I Worsnip 2-26). St Austell (19) beat Werrington (7) by four wickets.
St Minver – South Petherwin 251-7 (P Clements 56, A Warne 52, A Brenton 39, J Masters 34no, M Bolt 33; A Gill 2-43, R Hawken 2-52), St Minver 252-3 (B Hawken 111no, M Turner 93; J Masters 2-41). St Minver (18) beat South Petherwin (6) by seven wickets.
Tintagel – Tintagel 187 (R Pooley 58, extras 34, M Jolliffe 22; J Isbell 4-33, S Dixon 2-16, R Dixon 2-25), St Blazey 135 (extras 30, R Dixon 27, S Dixon 27; R Pooley 4-28, M Pethick 2-16, D Jn Baptiste 2-27). Tintagel (19) beat St Blazey (8) by 52 runs.
DIVISION THREE EAST
Boconnoc – Boconnoc 218-8 (Jamie Coates 64, J Doney 62, extras 47, R Foot 32no, D Taylor 31; T Marks 3-37, M Tahir 2-36, M Hartnett 2-39), Newquay 214 (M Hartnett 42, M Tahir 36, S Millatt 33, O Shams 32, A Sabri 27; Joe Coates 3-44, M Middleton 3-52). Boconnoc (20) beat Newquay (9) by 67 runs.
Grampound Road – Grampound Road 306 (D Foulds 102, extras 59, A Hawken 47, T Howard 22; J Meacock 3-66, L Philips 2-39, T Trudgeon 2-76), Roche 218 (C Burnett 55, L Burr 39, H Meacock 33; J Darling 5-36, A Hawken 2-34, J Mingo 2-55). Grampound Road (20) beat Roche (10) by 88 runs.
Ladock – St Neot 105 (D Brice 21; B Kelly Morgan 4-35, R Gates 3-31, Richard Bray 2-29), Ladock 107-3 (S Newland 52no, A Ridd 29). Ladock (20) beat St Neot (3) by seven wickets.
Launceston – Launceston 185 (D Jenkin 57, F Worth 46; B Carter 4-16, A Fosten 3-20, J Higman 2-49), St Austell 187-6 (R Bate 75, B Carter 26no; D Cox 2-19). St Austell (20) beat Launceston (7) by four wickets.
Pencarrow – Callington 156 (P Tancock 42, R Hodge 37, extras 34; D Craddock 3-21, P Williams 3-27), Pencarrow 137 (extras 65; O Crichton 4-27, R Hodge 2-26, J Trembath 2-31). Callington (18) beat Pencarrow (8) by 19 runs.
Saltash St Stephens – Saltash St Stephens 126 (S Watson 34, extras 31; M Burnett 3-14, C Anderson 2-13, O Bennett 2-23, C Bennett 2-52), Tideford 127-6 (A Luiten 35no, O Bennett 31no; D Cook 4-29, A Dore 2-33). Tideford (20) beat Saltash St Stephens (6) by four wickets.
DIVISION FOUR EAST
Buckland Monachorum – Menheniot-Looe 79 (S Hoad 5-17, A Rich 3-24, D Elkington 2-10), Buckland Monachorum 80-3 (G Elkington 38, C Elkington 24; J Cowley 2-11). Buckland Monachorum (20) beat Menheniot-Looe (2) by seven wickets.
Grampound Road – Werrington 289-5 (P Miller 56, D Webber 51, D Jenkin 50no, D Warring 43, R Stanbury 27, B Uglow 24; M Eastwood 2-47), Grampound Road 83 (T Manhire 33, T Senior 20; N Oldaker 5-27, B Sonley 5-3-1-4). Werrington (20) beat Grampound Road (4) by 206 runs.
Lanhydrock – Lanhydrock 242-8 (M Horne 60, L Buckland 51, Josh Taylor 50no, Jamie Taylor 37, B Lamb 2-62), St. Minver 190-6 (J Gill 42, B Lamb 39, J Keast 31, M Gilbert 23, S Hocking 22; M Sweet 2-33). Lanhydrock (18) beat St Minver (8) by 52 runs.
Liskeard – Wadebridge 145 (C Ellis 26, J Wilson 26, M Dyson 23, B Millar 4-7, A Cobb 3-21, S Rogers 2-28), Liskeard 146-2 (A Cobb 66no, B Millar 51). Liskeard (20) beat Wadebridge (4) by eight wickets.
St Blazey – St Blazey 167-5 (D Fitzpatrick 59, R Garside 46, L Reynolds 21; D Sillifant 2-40), Launceston 168-3 (J Setterington 59, A Baker 38, extras 30, J Dawe 21no). Launceston (17) beat St Blazey (5) by seven wickets.
St Stephen – Bugle 206-7 (P Gribble 86, M Hutchings 34; J Harvey 3-30), St Stephen 107 (R Budge 32, W Lutey 21; M Hutchings 4-18, G Kennett 4-24). Bugle (20) beat St Stephen (5) by 99 runs.
DIVISION FIVE EAST
Duloe – Duloe 241-7 (T Turpin 91, A Conway 52, R Lewis 22no, O Aggiss 21no; N Christian 2-40, C Cole 2-60), Foxhole 118 (C Cole 83; S Conway 2-11, M Julian 2-12, S Massey 2-23, D Turpin 2-25). Duloe (20) beat Foxhole (5) by 123 runs.
Roche – Bude 182 (C Carter 46, extras 34, R Chalkley 29, J Miles 22; R Trethewey 2-5, T Pritchard 2-36, T Eccleston 2-53), Roche 186-4 (G Oakley 45no, T Pritchard 38, R Trethewey 32; M Taylor 3-39). Roche (20) beat Bude (6) by six wickets.
South Petherwin – South Petherwin 87 (J Cawsey 29; A Washer 5-10, S Roach 2-5, J Ellis 2-19), Tintagel 89-8 (A Washer 51no; O Peterson 5-64, G Clements 2-24). Tintagel (18) beat South Petherwin (6) by two wickets.
St Austell – Holsworthy 189-8 (J Snell 40, T Wonnacott 37no, R Smith 32, C Bingham 20), St Austell 150 (T Wonnacott 3-23, R Tidball 2-20, L Chidley 2-26, J O’Donoghue 2-34). Holsworthy (19) beat St Austell (7) by 39 runs.
St Neot – St Neot 146-9 (D Eldridge 37, T Dyer 21; M Everett 4-15, J Organ 3-56), Gunnislake 148-4 (S Lees 47no, J Organ 27, A Dickerson 27; S Rowe 2-22). Gunnislake (19) beat St Neot (5) by six wickets.
Werrington – Newquay 178 (T Harrison 55 extras 33, L Sanders 22; S Smeeth 4-17, T May 3-47), Werrington 179-6 (E Walters 70no, A Paynter 40; T Harrison 3-50). Werrington (20) beat Newquay (7) by four wickets.
DIVISION SIX EAST
Lanhydrock – Menheniot-Looe 119 (M Conbeer 25, S Fergus 25; Soma Smith 5-17, A Wilson 2-30), Lanhydrock 120-6 (Soma Smith 55, P Pretorious 21). Lanhydrock (20) beat Menheniot-Looe (5) by four wickets.
Launceston – Boconnoc 145-7 (M Jenkins 28, R Baxter 22, K Spencer 20no; K Worth 2-3, R Christophers 2-21, E Cartwright 2-27), Launceston 148-2 (M Vanstone 32no, I Worth 30, O Sheldrake 30, D Spence 23; R Baxter 2-23). Launceston (18) beat Boconnoc (4) by eight wickets.
Tideford – Saltash St Stephens 287-2 (L Marsh 146, D Nobes 81no), Tideford 121 (extras 47; M Cole 3-20, A Fox 3-26, D Shaw 2-10, J Daniel 2-20). Saltash St Stephens (20) beat Tideford (4) by 166 runs.