WERRINGTON got a morale-boosting victory over Wadebridge in the Hawkey Cup on Wednesday night and they will hope to take that form into Saturday’s crunch early season clash at Camborne in the ECB Cornwall Premier League.
Both teams have lost their opening two games to sit bottom of the pile and with the Tron having title favourites Penzance next week, they know a third straight reversal could, by next Saturday, see them cut adrift already.
Camborne will be hoping that Somerset’s Lewis Goldsworthy will be released to play while Australian Dylan Kritzinger will be hoping to hit the ground running.
Werrington name the same side that were beaten by Helston last weekend as John Moon’s return from university has to wait another week, although Lawson will have some batting order dilemmas after Sam Hockin’s success as a pinch-hitter on Wednesday.
WERRINGTON at Camborne: Ben Smeeth, Hugh Tomkinson, Adam Hodgson, Mark Gribble, Sam Willis, Ben Jenkin, Dan Howgill, Nick Lawson (capt, wkt), Sam Hockin, Mark Taskis, Keith Maynard.
CALLINGTON bounced back from their opening day defeat at Helston last weekend by beating Hayle, and have the task of champions Penzance tomorrow.
Cally make the long trip down to St Clare without Somerset’s Roelof van der Merwe who is required by the Cidermen in the Vitality Blast.
Director of Cricket Joe White is away with work while leg-spinner Harry Sawyers is also missing.
In their places come bowlers Blaze Eigenmann, Alex Mortimore and George Wilkinson.
CALLINGTON at Penzance: Aidan Libby, Luke Brenton (capt), Liam Lindsay, Ryan Brown, Toby May, Ben Ellis, Fred Wilkinson (wkt), Blaze Eigenmann, George Wilkinson, Alex Mortimore, Ben Alford.
Other fixtures (1pm): Hayle v Redruth, Helston v Wadebridge, St Austell v St Just.
COUNTY DIVISION ONE
Lanhydrock had an interesting time of it last weekend as they played twice in the space of 24 hours.
On Saturday they produced an excellent performance to beat Grampound Road by 19 runs having posted 214-7 before going down by 102 runs at St Erme on Sunday having been in pole position having dismissed the hosts for just 152.
Their task this Saturday is a home clash with Falmouth who are currently fourth with two wins and a defeat from their three outings. Two of their matches have been cancelled.
Lanhydrock have to do without injured overseas player Viraj Hadkar although they will take confidence from Wednesday night’s Hawkey Cup quarter-final at Callington where they ran the hosts close, going down by just 11 runs having been set 183 to win.
LANHYDROCK v Falmouth: James Starkie-Old, Jamie Eldridge, Mike Horne, Ben Attfield, Siam Juntakereket, Simon Benney (capt, wkt), Ryan Butler, Ross Keast, Ruben Turner, Jacob Eldridge, Brian Barnicoat.
Other fixtures (1pm): Mullion v Grampound Road, Newquay v Penzance 2, Paul v Roche, Redruth 2 v Truro, St Erme v Beacon.
DIVISION TWO EAST
HOLSWORTHY celebrate their 150th anniversary this weekend with a festival of cricket, and a big crowd is expected at Stanhope Park when they welcome neighbours Bude (1pm).
Both teams have had mixed starts to the season and just a point separate the two.
The hosts are at full strength, the only change from last Saturday’s narrow defeat at Tintagel being batsman Hayden Sharp coming in for Nick Ward, while the Seasiders are also strong, the only absentee being Matt Mansbridge who has a knee injury.
James Sharman is back after two weeks out to bolster the bowling in Mansbridge's place.
HOLSWORTHY v Bude: Jack May, Aiden Gerry, Herschelle Poggenpoel, Matt Shepherd, Jack Greening, Brendan Harris, Ryan Walter (capt), Hayden Sharp, Chris Pomeroy (wkt), Rob Mitchell, Graham Wild.
BUDE at Holsworthy: Warren Rumble (capt), Wayne Adams, Matt Whitefield, Tom Lush (wkt), Gordon Wint, Andrew De Rosa, Matt Williams, James Sharman, Harry Dymond, Brett Hunter, Jonathan Garner.
WHILE that will be tasty, St Minver’s trip to Wadebridge Seconds is sure to be equally so.
Plenty of players have played for both while each team will look to continue the good form they showed last week.
Wadebridge beat South Petherwin, principally down to centuries from Tom McLachlan and Paul Menhenick, while St Minver’s four spinners tied Werrington Seconds down on the way to a comfortable victory in the end.
St Minver make just one change as batsman Ryan Pooley comes in for the unavailable Antony Ash who made 79 last weekend. Alek Gill is likely to open the batting in Ash’s place.
ST MINVER at Wadebridge Seconds: Ben Hawken, Alek Gill, Mark Turner, Ryan Pooley, Jonny Centini (capt), Keron Persaud, Tom Preston-Evans (wkt), Rob Hawken, Kieran Gill, Dean Jeffery, Josh Sanders.
TINTAGEL have beaten Bude and Holsworthy in their last two outings and will aim for a hat-trick when they visit second-placed Callington Seconds.
Skipper Ryan Pooley has to do without wicket-keeper Sam Abbott which means opener Matt Jolliffe takes the gloves. He is replaced by the available again Jordan Blanchard.
Cally, along with leaders St Blazey, are the only two teams yet to have lost and are six points behind having played a game more. Callington’s cause hasn’t been helped with three of their six games being rained off.
Callington edged past St Austell Seconds by just two runs last Saturday and will need to be at their best against a Knights side that have quickly moved up to third with three wins from their five games.
The hosts give a second team debut to bowler Spencer Whatley who has been impressing in the thirds, while Spencer Ham and Ben Allsop also come in.
CALLINGTON SECONDS v Tintagel: Tom Neville (capt), Liam Hunn, James Brenton, James Moon (wkt), Chris Simpson, Ben Allsop, Richard Brown, Jim Shorten, Spencer Ham, Dave Bolland, Spencer Whatley.
TINTAGEL at Callington Seconds: Tom Parsons, Matt Jolliffe (wkt), Jordan Burnard, Ryan Pooley (capt), Jordan Blanchard, Adrian Pooley, Callum Flew, Matt Pethick, Dan Jn Baptiste, Gyles Reynolds, Rocco Reynolds.
WERRINGTON Seconds will back themselves to bounce back from their disappointing defeat at St Minver when they welcome struggling Menheniot-Looe.
Menheniot have been comfortably beaten by Callington and St Blazey in the two games they have played.
Werrington bring in all-rounder James Adams and seamer Ian Searle in place of bowlers Jason Seldon (unavailable) and James Turner.
WERRINGTON SECONDS v Menheniot-Looe: Rob May, Marley May, Tom Lyle, Adam Jenkin, James Adams, Mark Hodgson, Zander Zambuni, Rob Dymond (capt, wkt), Jordan Duke, Ian Worsnip, Ian Searle.
SOUTH Petherwin have had an incredibly difficult start in having to play most of the top teams, but face a crunch clash at fellow winless side Luckett.
Petherwin are missing skipper Jacob Masters, Tom Rickard and Billy Martin but do have bowler Kevin Horrell available again after a broken thumb.
Gareth Clements, Martyn Stenlake and Tarran Davey come up from the seconds, the latter for his debut.
SOUTH PETHERWIN at Luckett: Michael Bolt, Adrian Warne, Andrew Brenton, Sam Pengelly, Paul Clements, Phil Pridham (capt, wkt), Adrian Clements, Kevin Horrell, Martyn Stenlake, Tarran Davey, Gareth Clements.
Other fixtures (1pm): St Blazey v St Austell 2.
DIVISION THREE EAST
LAUNCESTON returned to winning ways when they beat Roche Seconds last Saturday and have a good test of where they may end up come September when they visit promotion hopefuls Grampound Road Seconds.
The Sharks are able to give a first appearance of the season to opening bowler Jacob Staig who is back from university, while batsman Toby Theobald and wicket-keeper Dan Tilley also return.
The first ever league meeting between Callington and Saltash St Stephens takes place at Landulph.
Callington have yet to lose and start as firm favourites although Saltash beat previously unbeaten St Austell Thirds last weekend.
Other fixtures (1pm): Roche 2 v Newquay 2; St Austell 3 v Pencarrow; St Neot v Boconnoc; Tideford v Ladock.
DIVISION FOUR EAST
LAUNCESTON Seconds have three wins from three so far, all away from home, and take to the field when they welcome St Stephen to Lawhitton.
They are also in action on Bank Holiday Monday when they visit table-toppers Liskeard.
Werrington Thirds will continue to get stronger as the season goes on and they should prove too strong for St Blazey Seconds who head up to Ladycross.
St Minver Seconds’ batting has seen them throw away several promising positions, including last week at Grampound Road Thirds.
They welcome in-form Buckland Monachorum to Menefreda Way.
Other fixtures (1pm): Liskeard v Lanhydrock 2; Menheniot-Looe 2 v Grampound Road 3; Wadebridge 3 v Bugle.
DIVISION FIVE EAST
BUDE Seconds have won three on the spin and welcome St Austell Fourths to Crooklets as they seek an immediate return to the fifth-tier.
With the first team at full strength, skipper Mike Taylor has plenty of options to choose from.
They sit second behind leaders Duloe who head to Gunnislake, the hosts looking to bounce back from their first defeat at Werrington Fourths last weekend.
Werrington have had a good start and they head to the Clay Country to tackle a Foxhole side that recorded their first victory over Roche Thirds on Saturday.
Holsworthy Seconds have the weekend off as part of their 150th year celebrations which means no game for their Tintagel counterparts.
South Petherwin Seconds have lost twice on the spin after a good start, they entertain St Neot Seconds who were beaten by ten wickets by Tintagel last time out. South Petherwin are also at home on Monday when they welcome Bude.
Other fixture (1pm): Newquay 3 v Roche 3.
DIVISION SIX EAST
LUCKETT Seconds have a 20-point cushion already at the top of the table and can extend that further when they visit nearest challengers Boconnoc Seconds.
Luckett have three wins and two cancellations to their name since reforming over the winter and look firm favourites to go up.
Launceston Thirds also have aspirations of being in the division above next summer and have a lot of catching up to do following three cancellations out of four and their narrow seven-run defeat at Luckett last Saturday.
They welcome Tideford Seconds to Lawhitton before heading to Lanhydrock Thirds on Bank Holiday Monday.
Other fixture (1pm): Saltash St Stephens 2 v Lanhydrock 3.