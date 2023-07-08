WITH the season now past the halfway point, clubs across the Duchy are starting to work out which area of the table they are likely to be in for the rest of the campaign ahead of today’s matchday 13 in the Cornwall Cricket League.
In the ECB Cornwall Premier League, Werrington’s four wins on the spin after losing the same number to start with, means they can start focusing on trying to catch the teams in mid-table, but for Callington the alarm bells are starting to ring after a sixth successive defeat last Saturday.
While they were falling to a 118-run defeat to Wadebridge at Moores Park, bottom side Hayle produced an excellent victory at St Austell to move off the bottom.
It means Cally need to get their act together fast, starting with a trip to in-form Camborne.
The West Cornwall club inflicted a second successive defeat on champions Penzance, helped by a brilliant 95 not out from Somerset’s Lewis Goldsworthy.
Callington were without a pro for last weekend’s game and have struggled for consistency in selection.
However they have much better availability this weekend as Hampshire’s Ian Holland makes his third appearance, while batsman Nick Parker is rewarded for his 111 not out at Werrington last week for the seconds with a call-up.
They come in for batsmen Toby May and James Brenton who drop down to the seconds.
Werrington head to in-form Wadebridge without any pressure on them.
They make just one change from the side that won at Redruth as all-rounder Ben Smeeth comes in for batsman Tom Lyle. Left-armer Jordan Duke retains his place.
CALLINGTON at Camborne: Aidan Libby, Ryan Brown, Liam Lindsay, Ian Holland, Ollie Allsop, Luke Brenton (capt), Nick Parker, Ben Ellis, Fred Wilkinson (wkt), Ben Alford, Harry Sawyers.
WERRINGTON at Wadebridge: Ben Smeeth, Sam Hockin, John Moon, Adam Hodgson, Mark Gribble, Ben Jenkin, Sam Willis, Nick Lawson (capt, wkt), Dan Barnard, Mark Taskis, Jordan Duke.
COUNTY DIVISION ONE
LANHYDROCK’S performances continue to improve, but the results aren’t forthcoming at the moment.
They have pushed Roche and Newquay in their last two outings, but with Grampound Road hammering Penzance Seconds last weekend, they are now bottom of the pile.
Lanhydrock have a double-header this weekend and surely must win one, if not both, to keep themselves in contention.
Saturday sees them head to second-bottom Redruth Seconds with both sides aiming for just a second win of the season.
A trip to Newquay is Sunday’s assignment.
LANHYDROCK at Redruth Seconds: Siam Juntakereket, James Starkie-Old, Jamie Eldridge, Ben Attfield, Simon Benney (capt, wkt), Jack Trethewey, Christian James, Ruben Turner, Jacob Eldridge, Brian Barnicoat.
DIVISION TWO EAST
CALLINGTON Seconds racked up a big win at their Werrington counterparts last Saturday and will fancy their chances when South Petherwin visit Moores Park.
While Cally are flying high in second, Petherwin are just above the drop zone – 14 points clear of second bottom Menheniot-Looe who have a game in-hand.
Cally have skipper Toby May back in the team for the first time since May, as well as top order batsman James Brenton.
Former Saltash players Blaze Eigenmann and David Bolland and ex-Luckett all-rounder Richard Brown also return to the team as Petherwin have their work cut out.
Petherwin are close to full strength minus bowler Kevin Horrell as they look to pull off the upset.
CALLINGTON SECONDS v South Petherwin: Toby May (capt), Charlie Coates, James Brenton, Chris Simpson, Blaze Eigenmann, Peter Tancock, James Moon (wkt), Richard Brown, George Wilkinson, Jim Shorten, David Bolland.
SOUTH PETHERWIN at Callington Seconds: Michael Bolt, Adrian Warne, Andrew Brenton, Paul Clements, Sam Pengelly, Jacob Masters (capt, wkt), Tom Rickard, Phil Pridham, Adrian Clements, Ollie Peterson, Martyn Stenlake.
HOLSWORTHY have won six in a row to move up to third in the table and they meet St Minver at Stanhope Park.
The Trees welcome back wicket-keeper Chris Pomeroy in the only change from the side that won by seven wickets at Wadebridge Seconds last weekend.
He replaces batsman Brendan Harris who is at a wedding.
St Minver are without Ben Hawken and Rob Hawken who are also at a wedding and batsman Tom Durrant, while skipper Jonny Centini remains out injured.
They bring in batsmen Karl Daly, Archie Edwards and Steve Hawke.
HOLSWORTHY v St Minver: Jack May, Matt Shepherd, Herschelle Poggenpoel, Aiden Gerry, Jack Greening, Ryan Walter (capt), Chris Pomeroy (wkt), Rob Mitchell, Nick Ward, Will Priest, Graham Wild.
ST MINVER at Holsworthy: Antony Ash, Ryan Pooley, Ben Lamb, Keron Persaud, Alek Gill (capt), Tom Preston-Evans (wkt), Archie Edwards, Steve Hawke, Karl Daly, Kieran Gill, Dean Jeffery.
BUDE have won twice in a row to move towards mid-table and they will back themselves to make it a hat-trick when Menheniot-Looe head up to Crooklets.
Skipper Warren Rumble is able to welcome back influential all-rounders Matt Williams and James Sharman as well as batsman Harry Dymond.
Out go the unavailable Andrew De Rosa and James Turner, plus youngster Ryan Chalkley.
BUDE v Menheniot-Looe: Wayne Adams, James Sharman, Warren Rumble (capt), Matt Whitefield, Tom Lush (wkt), Matt Williams, Harry Dymond, Matt Mansbridge, Mark Whitefield, Brett Hunter, Troy Buckingham.
TINTAGEL will look to bounce back from their derby reversal at St Minver when they welcome in-form St Austell Seconds to Butts Field.
Both sides are solidly in mid-table so a close game is expected.
Tintagel’s team had not been announced at the time of going to press.
WERRINGTON Seconds have a busy weekend with a home game against Luckett followed by the Isaac Foot Cup Finals Day on Sunday, but will be desperate to start turning around their poor form in the league.
Unbeaten in the opening weeks of the season, they have lost four of their last five games to slide down to a disappointing ninth.
Skipper Rob Dymond is able to welcome back all-rounder Mark Hodgson and promising teenager Toby Ward who has been away at school all season.
Batsman Tom Lyle is also down from the ones and will add significant class and experience to the top order.
They replace Nick Oldaker, and Zander Zambuni, plus the unavailable Dan Howgill.
Luckett have found the going tough since promotion and bring in Rob Piper, Dan Pearce and Steve Gold from the side that lost to St Blazey last Saturday.
WERRINGTON SECONDS v Luckett: Rob May, Marley May, Tom Lyle, Hugh Tomkinson, Toby Ward, George Rickard, Mark Hodgson, James Adams, Rob Dymond (capt, wkt), Keith Maynard, Jason Seldon.
LUCKETT at Werrington Seconds: Mark Southcott (capt), Rob Piper, Marc Brown (wkt), Andrew Hoskin, Leion Cole, Adam Piper, Ben Berry, Angus Harley, Dan Pearce, Steve Gold, Richard Seeley.
Elsewhere in the division, leaders St Blazey will look to keep their fine run going when they welcome Wadebridge to the Phillip Varcoe Sports Ground.
DIVISION THREE EAST
CALLINGTON Thirds had a double-header with Roche Seconds last weekend and came away with one win and a defeat to their name, but remain firmly in the top four.
They have a local derby with struggling St Neot at Landulph, but the visitors have a dangerous batting line-up that, when it fires, can take teams apart.
Launceston host leaders Ladock looking to respond from their disappointing defeat at Newquay Seconds last time out.
They were dismissed for just 94 have been set just 141 to win, and face a difficult task against their village opponents who boast the league’s best player in former Premier Division cricketer, Alex Ridd.
Launceston welcome back wicket-keeper Dan Tilley, batsman Mark Thomas and left-arm spinner Ethan Green although three batsmen are missing in Josh Theobald, Toby Theobald and James Dawe.
DIVISION FOUR EAST
PROMOTION hopefuls Werrington Thirds name an extremely strong side for their home clash with their Wadebridge counterparts at Ladycross.
They have bowler Nick Oldaker and all-rounder Zander Zambuni back from the seconds for the afternoon, as skipper Ian Wills is at a wedding along with his father Nick.
Launceston Seconds are right in contention in third but once again have several missing for their trip to third bottom Menheniot-Looe Seconds.
However they will still be confident of emerging victorious against a team that have won just twice all season and are only a point ahead of danger.
St Minver Seconds welcome fellow mid-table side Bugle looking to bounce back from their defeat at Werrington.
Bugle won a low-scoring game at Sandy Lane back in May, so the hosts will be keen to rectify matters.
DIVISION FIVE EAST
ALL Bude Seconds can do is continue to apply the pressure when the third-placed Seasiders visit Foxhole.
Foxhole have had three 20-pointers in succession, one of which was a concession from Tintagel Seconds, to move firmly away from danger, and are always a threat on home soil.
Bude will hope for a favour from Tintagel as they head down to Newquay.
Elsewhere in the division, Gunnislake will look to bounce back from their loss at Newquay when they host Holsworthy Seconds.
Gunni won a superb contest at Stanhope Park back in May, while Holsworthy will hope to build on their morale-boosting success over St Neot Seconds last Saturday.
Werrington Fourths threw away a promising position at Roche Thirds last weekend, and have the task of leaders Duloe away.
Duloe have an 18-point lead over Bude in third having played the same number of games, while Werrington are nicely in mid-table.
South Petherwin Seconds have stuttered in recent weeks but will back themselves to get back to winning ways when they host St Austell Fourths.
The Saints are down in tenth but could overtake Petherwin with a commanding win.
Other fixture (1pm): St Neot 2 v Roche 3.
DIVISION SIX EAST
AFTER a fortnight off, Launceston Thirds return to action with plenty to do if they are to finish in the top two and go up.
They restart with a home game against their in-form Lanhydrock counterparts who are now up to third in the standings.
Launceston sit 41 points behind second-placed Boconnoc but have a game in-hand.
However they will have to win the majority of their final nine games to have any chance.
Luckett continue to get a team together as they look to re-establish their seconds. They host second bottom Tideford Seconds looking for a fifth win of the season.
Other fixture (1pm): Saltash St Stephens 2 v Menheniot-Looe 3.