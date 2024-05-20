County Division One round-up – Saturday, May 11
WITH Newquay remaining top of the table following their 62-run success over promoted Wadebridge Seconds (see above), the teams just below them had chance to keep the pace.
Grampound Road are 19 points behind with two games in-hand after a dominant seven-wicket victory over struggling Penzance Seconds.
Penzance got off to a good start in reaching 43-0 through youngsters Wilfred Bartlett and Flynn Butcher, but Bartlett’s departure sparked a remarkable collapse as they were dismissed for 91.
Cornwall Over 50s spinner David Neville claimed 5-16 from ten tight overs, while fellow spinners Tom Fox-Dean (2-27 off 10) and Ravindra Karunaratna (2-8) shared the rest. Skipper Elliott Trotman resisted with an unbeaten 28.
The Road slipped to 39-3 in reply, but skipper Tom Orpe’s unbeaten 39 from 27 balls got them over the line.
Relegated Hayle are third after a Ben Homan-inspired victory over St Erme at The Towans.
The Aussie opener batted the majority of the innings for his 109 which came off 135 balls as they made 209-9 from their 50 overs.
The next best score was an unbeaten 20 from Wayne Jenkin.
Shane Tangye (2-29 off 10) and Dylan Smith (4-39) were the pick of the visiting attack.
St Erme had the line-up to knock it off but once they fell to 65-5 it was always going to be tough.
Matt Lello bowled ten overs for just 16 runs as well as dismissing Dan Foulds, while four other bowlers – James Franklin (2-31), Tom Sharp (2-28), Ben Homan (2-30) and Max Jenkin (2-27) – claimed two wickets apiece.
Tangye top scored with 28 from number seven while Tom Bunt (17) and Thomas Smith (16) chipped in as they got up to 161 all out.
Beacon picked up a superb six-wicket victory at much-fancied Paul who fell to their second defeat.
The 2010 ECB Cornwall Premier League champions were going well at 108-2 with skipper Ben Brooks (72) and Kameron Collins (29) in the runs, but Collins’ dismissal to Jack Thomas sparked a collapse.
Although Brooks added a further 28 to get the score up to 161, the next best score was seven from Kieran Bowden.
Change bowlers Jack Thomas (3-24) and Chris Terrill (2-25) shared five wickets.
Paul’s bowling attack is one of the better ones in the division, but it was skipper Ben James that repelled them.
He and Sam James added 93 for the opening wicket before the latter went for 32.
James continued on his merry way and after adding 41 for the third wicket with Jordan Thomas, eventually departed for 91 in an innings which included nine fours and three sixes.
Matthew Skewes claimed 2-29 from ten overs for the hosts.
Falmouth picked up a much-needed victory as they won at Roche by four wickets.
Adrian Noott took 4-13 on a rare bowl for the visitors as the hosts were dismissed for just 95.
Roche made inroads with the ball, Stewart May leading the way with 3-39, but James Tomlinson’s 37 helped Fal over the line.
Camborne Seconds picked up their first victory since promotion with a comfortable win at Mullion.
Stephen Richards was the star with the bat for the visitors as they got to 165 all out despite 5-36 from James Dark.
But Mullion had no answer with the bat as they were dismissed for just 63 as Sam Eva (3-20) and Jacob MacDonald (3-10) shared six wickets.