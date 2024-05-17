CORNWALL have named their team for tomorrow’s opening game in the Bill Beaumont County Championship Division One Pool Two against Surrey at Esher RFC (2pm).
Unsurprisingly, the 22-man squad has a large Redruth and Camborne feel to it with half of them coming from the West Cornwall clubs.
There is also representation from Guernsey and Tonbridge Juddians who play in National League Two East, while Plymouth Albion duo Pat Walton and Brad Howe plus Rams fly-half Fraser Honey play in National League One. Richmond’s Mark Bright is on the bench.
Regional One South West outfit St Austell have three starters in the shape of scrum-half CJ Boyce, winger Dan Tyrrell and full-back Matt Shepherd, while Launceston’s Jack Statton, so impressive in the Cornwall Under 20s team at centre, starts on the right wing.
The team will be captained by Camborne’s record-breaking try-scoring hooker Ben Priddey who has team-mates Tommy-Lee Southworth and Jon Drew either side.
CORNWALL at Surrey: Matt Shepherd (St Austell), Jack Statton (Launceston), Duncan Tout (Tonbridge Juddians), Sam James (Redruth), Dan Tyrrell (St Austell), Fraser Honey (Rams), J Boyce (St Austell), Tommy-Lee Southworth, Ben Priddey (capt), Jon Drew (all Camborne), Pat Walton (Plymouth Albion), Hugo Culverhouse (Guernsey), Edd Pascoe, Sam Stevens (both Redruth), Brad Howe (Plymouth Albion). Replacements: Luke Barnes (Redruth), Declan Prowse, Adam Hughes, Jordan Nicholls (all Camborne), Mark Bright (Richmond), Cam Fogden (Launceston), Harry Larkins (Camborne). Travelling Reserves: Albert Horne (Launceston), Matt Pritchard, Lewis Thomas (both Redruth).