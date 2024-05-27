By Nicholas Truscott
CORNWALL COUNTY SHORT MAT BOWLING ASSOCIATION LATEST
THE Summer League competition is underway with the first round of fixtures played last week.
Twelve teams are entered this year split into two regional divisions from where the two winners will play off for the County Summer League title in August.
Results from the first week are: Summer West: St Newlyn East 18 Withiel Elms 6; Luxulyan Cheetahs 11 Luxulyan Panthers 21; Helston 21 Lizard Triples 4.
Summer East: Blisland 23 Boscastle 5; Luxulyan Tigers 31 St Minver 5; Dobwalls 9 Luxulyan Apes 17.
The County Points list was published last week with Peter Hore (Holmans) again topping the list with 98 points accrued over the past three seasons.
The Top 10 are: 1 Peter Hore (Holmans) – 98pts; 2 Elise Daniell (Holmans) – 88pts; 3 Nigel Nicholls (Newlyn Trinity) – 80pts; 4 John Worton (St Newlyn East) – 76pts; 5 Sandra Worton (St Newlyn East) – 70pts; 6 Steve Smith (St Newlyn East) – 66pts; 7 Martin Boraston (Duloe) – 63pts; 8 Nicholas Truscott (Holmans) – 40pts; 9 Karen Watson (Saltash) – 38pts; Joint 10th: Rita Hancock (Blisland), David Studden (Holmans) and Percy Tripp (Helston) – 36pts.
The full list of 107 bowlers who have accrued points over the past three seasons can be viewed on the website at https://www.ccsmba.co.uk/PDF/2023-24%20County%20Points%20List.pdf.
The calendar for county and national events for the 2024/25 season is now available on the website at https://www.ccsmba.co.uk/content.php?pg=calendar and competition entry forms available through the website at https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/zg1g8c6pwu7xhll8zjain/ANPzvP4djPfEn692Uxw-xgE?rlkey=yr3fdox0qwleimkqaq7u309hn&st=ut9tilap&dl=0