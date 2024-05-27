The calendar for county and national events for the 2024/25 season is now available on the website at https://www.ccsmba.co.uk/content.php?pg=calendar and competition entry forms available through the website at https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/zg1g8c6pwu7xhll8zjain/ANPzvP4djPfEn692Uxw-xgE?rlkey=yr3fdox0qwleimkqaq7u309hn&st=ut9tilap&dl=0