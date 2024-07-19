By Phil Westren
HAVING recently announced that Irish-born former Ireland under 20s prop James French has signed a contract to play for the Cornish Pirates next season, the club can also now confirm that a second such Irish prop, in the shape of 22-year-old Oisin Michel, has put pen similarly to paper.
Kildare-born, Oisin started playing rugby for Cill Dara RFC at under 13s level. He was educated at Patrician Brothers Secondary in Newbridge and would later become a member of the Leinster Sub Academy.
Drafted into the Ireland Under 20s squad in 2022, where he proudly played his part in helping the team achieve a Six Nations Grand Slam, Oisin then joined the Connacht Academy before recently playing for West Harbour Pirates in Australia from where he now joins the Cornish Pirates.
Speaking with reference to this latest signing, Cornish Pirates’ coach Joe Walsh said: “Oisin is a very good young player who has a lot of potential to perform at the top level.
“When representing Ireland Under 20s he impressed there, as he has playing academy rugby. Injuries have proved a little frustrating, but after taking the opportunity to play in Australia, and back to full fitness, from what we have seen we have been really pleased both by the way he has applied himself and how he has played.
“Working hard, Oisin has got himself into good shape and, as a young man with plenty of growth and potential, we feel he will prove a really good fit for the Cornish Pirates.”