By Phil Westren
PROVIDING a further boost right at the end of July, the Cornish Pirates have confirmed the names of five gifted players who will be dual registered from Exeter Chiefs during this coming season.
A Devon-born lock forward, who can also play in the backrow, Hallam Chapman had joined up with the Chiefs in October 2023, following the news that his then club, Jersey Reds, had ceased trading. He also made one appearance for the Cornish Pirates last season when briefly on loan, and in the past has also featured for teams including Sedgley Park and Plymouth Albion.
A former student of Y Pant School and of Exeter College, who has also represented Wales under 20s, talented fly-half Iwan Jenkins made 11 appearances for the Cornish Pirates last season when dual-registered with the Chiefs. He also scored 44 points, and in the past has enjoyed some notable displays for Exeter Chiefs in the Premiership Rugby Cup.
First playing rugby as a six-year-old at Sidmouth RFC, Charlie McCaig worked his way up through the age groups and came onto the radar of the Chiefs through their Developing Player Programme (DPP). Educated at Perrott Hill and then Sherborne School, in 2022 he was part of the highly successful University of Exeter First XV, who lifted the BUCS title with victory over Durham.
Hooker Sol Moody joined the Chiefs ahead of the 2023/24 season, after being part of the Chiefs’ Academy. Experiencing senior rugby for the first time he worked extremely hard, and his reward included selection for the England under 19s team. Educated at Finborough School, he had previously gained age-grade representation for Northampton Saints, for whom he featured in an under 18 Premiership Cup Final.
Educated at King James School in Harrogate, and at Exeter University, centre Chester Ribbons initially played at Wetherby RUFC, where he worked his way up through the age grades. He became a member of the Yorkshire Academy, and during his time at Exeter University he captained their side.
Pleased with the names that have been announced, Cornish Pirates’ joint head coach Gavin Cattle commented: “As always, our relationship with the Chiefs is strong, as is mirrored by the calibre of players once again named this year.
“With a balance of youth and experience there, which will provide a good blend for us in relation to the Championship, from our perspective it is business as usual as we look forward to pushing those boys on.”