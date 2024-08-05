Cornwall Cricket League Division Three East round-up – Saturday, August 3
LISKEARD made it two wins on the spin on Saturday as they beat bottom side Newquay by eight wickets at the Sports Centre.
It wasn’t all plain sailing in the first half as Reuben Bartley (75) and Jonny Andrews (100) put on 186 for the first wicket.
But Ben Powell’s 4-54 coupled with 2-34 from JJ Webber kept the home side down to 243-8 from their 45 overs.
But Liskeard knocked off the runs with an over to spare.
After John Scott made 16, brothers Andrew and James Cobb put on 94 before Andrew was caught for 84 from just 68 balls.
James anchored the chase with 60 from 115 balls and was still there at the end with Webber who cracked 50 from just 56 deliveries.
They are now 21 points behind third bottom Tideford who were thrashed by eight wickets by Callington Thirds.
Tideford mustered just 154 all out, a decent effort considering they were 68-7.
Thirties from Steve Olver (33) and Mike Parkinson (34no) gave them a chance despite six wickets for Oscar Crichton (3-30) and debutant Marc Kerswill (3-34).
Openers Tom Neville (43) and Toby Beresford-Power (58no) added 125 for the first wicket with the visitors’ two wickets going to Dave Lockett.
Boconnoc are out of the bottom four after leapfrogging Werrington Thirds who they beat by 49 runs at Deer Park.
Openers Jamie Coates and Gary Spencer both made 40 and with John Niblett returning to form with an unbeaten 64, they amassed a competitive 220-6. Digby Taylor made an important 24 after they slipped from 130-1 to 157-5.
Werrington were in with a shout all the way through.
But while Niblett batted through, the best from a visiting player was Dan Warring’s 32.
Ed Walters (28), Paul Miller (31) and Simon Bishop all got starts without going on as Boconnoc’s six-man attack just did enough.
Spencer (3-37) and Niblett (2-18) shared five wickets, while Taylor completed a fine all-round game with 2-33 from his nine overs.
Mid-table Saltash St Stephens lost by four wickets at Launceston who continue their revival.
Saltash made solid, if not unspectacular progress early on as Simon Yeo (39), Matt Petherbridge (18) and Alex Johnson (32) all got in.
But once Yeo and Johnson departed, they kicked on with Duncan Nobes making a fine 34 and Huw Williams a rapid 19.
They finished on a competitive, yet under par, 196-7.
That looked like it could well be enough when the hosts slipped to 37-3 and 84-5, but James Dawe, who was dropped in the forties, made a superb 85 not out to deny them as he shared crucial stands with Toby Theobald (22) and David Cox (18no).
Saltash’s best bowlers were Tharanga Prasad (1-22 off 9) and Petherbridge, the latter taking 3-27 from his allocation.
Leaders Luckett are still 29 points clear of second with two games in-hand after losing at nearest challengers Grampound Road Seconds.
Grampound built partnerships all the way through as they amassed a healthy 237-7 with Oscar Thomas-Donald top-scoring with 65, while youngster Freddie Matthews weighed in with 46.
Luckett sent down an uncharacteristic 39 extras with James Wilkinson’s 3-51 the most fruitful, although Adrian Berry (1-27) was economical.
On the chase they lost early wickets to Freddie Matthews, and although Andrew Hoskin made 59, he had to retire hurt after taking a blow to the face.
Marc Brown (16), Jonny Hoskin (18) and Leion Cole (20no) all chipped in towards the end, but the end came at 174.
Luckett welcome Launceston on Saturday (1pm).