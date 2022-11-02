Chiefs quartet named in England’s 25-man squad to face Pumas
By Nigel Walrond | Sports Editor |
[email protected]
Wednesday 2nd November 2022 8:05 pm
Exeter Chiefs logo (Exeter Chiefs )
Four Exeter Chiefs players have been retained in Eddie Jones’ 25-player squad for England’s opening Autumn Nations Series match against Argentina this weekend.
Luke Cowan-Dickie, Jack Nowell, Sam Simmonds and Henry Slade have all remained in England’s training base ahead of Sunday’s clash with Los Pumas at Twickenham Stadium (2.15pm KO).
The match is live on Amazon Prime Sport and TalkSport.
They will all miss Exeter’s Premiership match at Northampton Saints on Friday night.
