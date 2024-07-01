ECB CORNWALL PREMIER LEAGUE ROUND-UP
Callington v Werrington
CALLINGTON eased to a comfortable six-wicket victory over Werrington on Saturday as the visitors now sit just nine ahead of bottom side St Just.
On a used pitch, Werrington, who were without the likes of Sam Hockin, Ben Smeeth and Ryan Pooley, won a seemingly important toss and chose to bat, but inside three overs had lost both opener to Ben Ellis.
Thulina Dilshan went in the first over, caught at short cover by Luke Brenton, before John Moon edged a catch behind to Joe White (10-2).
Ben Jenkin and Tom Lyle rebuilt the innings with a stand of 39 before the latter was superbly stumped by White off Aidan Libby for 19.
Jenkin was lbw to White for 19 with the score at 60, and from there on wickets tumbled, several to balls that kept slightly low.
Hugh Tomkinson was bowled by Liam Lindsay before Adam Hodgson, batting at seven after arriving late due to traffic, was lbw to the same bowler.
Wagg returned to run through the lower order on the way to figures of 4-16 from nine overs as only Mark Gribble with 28 got himself in.
Werrington were dismissed for 109 in 44 overs.
Openers Aidan Libby and Liam Lindsay batted positively against seamers Dan Barnard and Jordan Duke as they serenely added 45 before Libby was bowled by Hodgson for 19.
Lindsay (24) went two runs later (47-2) when an attempted paddle shot off Mark Taskis saw him top edge it via his thigh pad, and was well held by Moon running around from slip.
Two more wickets fell before the end, Luke Brenton (14) edging a catch to Dilshan at second slip off Hodgson, and Wagg caught and bowled by Taskis for a quickfire 21, but Waller (22no) and Matt Shepherd (6no) finished things off.