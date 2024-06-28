CALLINGTON and Werrington have named their sides for tomorrow’s ECB Cornwall Premier League clash at Moores Park.
Cally go into the contest buoyed by their first Hawkey Cup title since 2015, while Werrington will look to bounce back after losing to league favourites Penzance last Saturday.
Fifth-placed Cally are unchanged from last Saturday’s defeat to Helston as captain Toby May replaces Kian Burns in the only change from the T20 victory against Wadebridge in midweek.
Such is the close nature of the division, Werrington are third bottom despite winning three of their seven games, and are only 13 points ahead of eight-time champions St Just who are bottom.
Skipper Nick Lawson has to do without former captain Ben Smeeth who is working and in-form all-rounder Sam Hockin who impressed last weekend opening the bowling then batting.
Batsman John Moon does return as does off-spinner Mark Taskis, but the rest of the batting line-up will have to step up against the home side’s four-man spin attack.
CALLINGTON v Werrington: Aidan Libby, Luke Brenton, Liam Lindsay, Graham Wagg, Max Waller, Matt Shepherd, James Brenton, Toby May (capt), Joe White (wkt), Ben Ellis, Harry Sawyers.
WERRINGTON at Callington: John Moon, Thulina Dilshan, Adam Hodgson, Tom Lyle, Mark Gribble, Ben Jenkin, Hugh Tomkinson, Nick Lawson (capt, wkt), Dan Barnard, Mark Taskis, Jordan Duke.