The first Trotter home was Sid Standlick in 1:35:31. He hoped for a 1:40 and absolutely smashed that goal. Ayesha Gillespie got a half marathon personal best of 1:38:52, while Richard Morton was the third Trotter home in 1:55:38; this was just five weeks after winning his age category and getting a time of 4:10 (a PB of 11 minutes) for the Solway Coast Marathon.