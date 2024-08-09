By Ayesha Gillespie
TAMAR TROTTERS RUNNING CLUB LATEST
MEMBERS have been out and about in recent weeks at various events.
July 18 saw an exciting evening for the Trotters as five teams took part in the Tavistock Relays with each four-person team running one 1.1-mile lap.
The A team, made up of Luke Attwood (5:22), Richard Ezra-Ham (5:17), Ollie Oldfield (5:20) and Jacob Landers (5:01) came in third place overall out of 60 other teams.
The next team made up of Daniel Case (5:38), Lee Pollard (6:08), Sid Standlick (5:55) and Robert Warner (5:51) came 15th and a mixed team made up of Mike Wilsmore (5:38), Shaun Rendle (6:25), Ayesha Gillespie (6:57) and Lee Pollard (6:11) came in 24th position.
The ladies also had a top 10 success with a team coming in sixth position out of 42 other teams. This was made up of Daria Khomych (6:53), Harriet Housam (7:13), Alexia Zilli (6:49) and Ayesha Gillespie (6:34).
Our other ladies team was made up of Maggie Bunting (8:41), Bethany Warner (9:29), Sallie Brennan (7:26) and Alison Caldwell (7:40) who came in at 23rd.
It was wonderful to see some newer members step up and embrace a challenge to support their teams.
Tuesday, July 30 was the Looe Summer Trail run that saw a Trotters team really dominate despite the hot weather.
The top four positions were all had by Trotters! First place overall was Luke Atwood, followed by Bex Ezra-Ham, Rich Ezra-Ham and Matt Jones. They ran superbly and ended up walking away with the Challenge Cup prize.
Sunday, August 4 saw the Indian Queens Half Marathon. It was hot. It was humid. It was hard.
The first Trotter home was Sid Standlick in 1:35:31. He hoped for a 1:40 and absolutely smashed that goal. Ayesha Gillespie got a half marathon personal best of 1:38:52, while Richard Morton was the third Trotter home in 1:55:38; this was just five weeks after winning his age category and getting a time of 4:10 (a PB of 11 minutes) for the Solway Coast Marathon.
He even managed a second age category placing on Sunday!
Next was Adam Speare in at 1:56:13 and Alison Caldwell in 1:56:19 – both last minute entries after finding themselves at a loss on a Sunday morning – and Arlene Powell in 2:09:50.
We have big news for three of our members who have been selected to be part of the Cornwall County Teams in the South West 10k Road Championships in Wiltshire on Sunday, August 11.
Bex Ezra-Ham, Rich Ezra-Ham and Luke Attwood. We wish them all the best and can’t wait to see how they perform on the day.
If you would like further information about joining the club for running, triathlon or the Couch to 5k programme, please visit our Facebook page. Search for ‘Tamar Trotters Running Club Saltash’ or visit www.tamartrotters.co.uk.
The next Couch to 5k course starts on September 6. If you have any questions at all, send a message or email to the membership secretary at [email protected]