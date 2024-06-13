BODMIN Hockey Club enjoyed a successful 2023/24 season in the West Hockey League as they scooped a double promotion.
The last league fixtures of the season saw the women’s seconds beat Duchy Seconds 3-0 to comfortably finish second in the league and the men’s firsts beat Bodmin Seconds 7-0 to win the league.
This strong finish secured promotion for both teams with the men promoted to Division 2 South and the women’s seconds will be joining the Women 1’s in Trelawny Division One.
The club are welcoming new players whether you have picked up a stick before or want to try something new.
Bodmin Hockey Club has grown considerably over the last couple years with three men’s and women’s teams, including development teams, veterans and a junior section from under 8s to under 16s girls and boys.
There are pay and play sessions running every Wednesday evening over the summer. Juniors 6-7pm and Adults 7-8pm on the astro pitch at Bodmin Leisure Centre, and everyone is welcome.