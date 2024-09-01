Cornwall Cricket League Division Two East round-up – Saturday, August 31
LANHYDROCK’S hopes of staying in Division Two East for next season appear to be over despite securing 38 points from a possible 40 over the weekend.
With the league restructure for the 2025 season seeing the divisions revert to ten team leagues, Roche’s excellent weekend in County Division One means that they are safe and with it the four teams to go down are confirmed as Mullion and the second teams of Wadebridge, Camborne and Penzance.
It means five teams from Division Two East are going down and with Lanhydrock 41 points adrift of seventh-placed St Blazey, they cannot catch them.
At Ladock, Lanhydrock were struggling at 171-6 in pursuit of 256, but skipper Ben Attfield made 85 not out (eight fours, five sixes) in an unbroken stand of 86 with Jacob Eldridge (21no).
Ladock conceded the Sunday fixture.
There were also defeats for the other two Cornish Times clubs in Callington Seconds, who are safe, and Menheniot-Looe who will also be in Division Three in 2025.
St Minver made 217-7 against a Callington attack missing seamers Ben Alford and Jim Shorten, but part-timer Blake Tancock took 4-36.
Cally eased to 87-0 with Ben Allsop racing to 59 from just 50 balls, and although James Brenton (31) and Nick Parker (26) got starts, they slipped from 133-2 to 143-6.
The last four all reached double figures, but Dean Jeffery (4-44) had Mohamed Durrani-Zubair caught to secure the contest.
Menheniot threw away a promising position to lose at South Petherwin.
Mike Maiden took 4-29 from nine overs as the hosts were restricted to 197-8.
Openers Luke Ripley (35) and Sam Jordan (46) then raced out of the blocks with a stand of 84, but once they were dismissed in quick succession, the innings nosedived to 160 all out.